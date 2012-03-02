OnLive Desktop brings Microsoft Office to Android tablets

Android tablet owners in the UK will soon be able to access Windows 7, Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint and Internet Explorer, following the announcement of OnLive Desktop Plus

OnLive Desktop, the impressive app which brings streams a version of Windows 7 to tablets, has arrived on the Android Market in the US.

The subscription-based service allows users to remotely access a touch-enabled Windows 7 desktop, while adding Microsoft Office - Word, Excel and Powerpoint.

Beyond that, if you sign up up for the OnLive Desktop Plus service for $4.99 a month, you'll also get priority access to OnLive's incredible gigabit internet speeds over the cloud, regardless of your home Wi-Fi speed.

Recent tests, through a flash-enabled Internet Explorer 9 browser have clocked downloads at around 650Mbps.

This dramatically increases page-load times cuts out the time factor when downloading large email attachments or when transferring large files through services like Dropbox, which is also compatible with OnLive Desktop.

OnLive, which also announced the service for the iPad at CES 2012, is yet to confirm a UK release date, but we're assuming that it won't be too far off.

The company has already been a huge benefit to Android tablets in the past few months with the launch of the OnLive gaming app, bringing console-quality games to high-end Android tablets, playable completely over the cloud.

More power to you, OnLive.

Via: TechRadar