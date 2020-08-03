OnePlus Nord follow-up steals Pixel 4a's thunder in stunning reveal video

After much teasing and hype, OnePlus unveiled the first of its new line of affordable handsets last month with the OnePlus Nord, which we dubbed "the ultimate mid-ranger" in our OnePlus Nord review.

The handset launched exclusively in India and Europe, leaving our American cousins across the pond bereft of the budget smartphone, but a new leak points to a follow-up that could be even cheaper than the Nord, and make its way into the US market - swooping in to steal the limelight of the Pixel 4a, which has finally launched today.

Pei told Wired that a Nord-branded device will be launching in the US later this year, and it's possible that he's referring to an entirely different handset that falls under the Nord line of budget/ mid-tier smartphones.

This is bolstered by the fact that the APK for the latest version of the Oxygen OS 10.5 for the OnePlus Nord references model numbers (BE2025, BE2026, BE2028, and BE2029) as well as a new codename 'Billie' for a brand new smartphone. XDA Developers discovered these details, speculating that 'Billie' and 'BE' is a nod to Billie Eilish, just as the Nord's codename was Avicii, for the Swedish DJ.

The code mentions Billie2T and Billie8T, hinting that two new devices could be in the works, and also mentions a part number (SM6350) for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 690 - a new mid-range chipset aimed at making "5G accessible to more people than ever before."

In a nutshell, that means the upcoming OnePlus Billie aka Aurora could be coming to the US later this year - and possibly Europe and India as well - at an even cheaper price point the the Nord's starting price of £379. And we can take a peek at what the device might look like thanks to this stunning video from Concept Creator and Twitter leaker Max J.

There are no specs or patents pertaining to the mystery handset just yet, so as Max J says, the device's concepts are based on "imagination" but he adds that he believes that "they could be very close to the actual phones."

When XDA Developers asked OnePlus for comment, a spokesperson responded that the company "doesn’t comment on rumors or speculation," but given its love for teasing the community in advance of product releases, we've no doubt that it'll lift the lid on the OnePlus Aurora soon enough.

Source: XDA Developers