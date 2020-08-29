OnePlus is going to launch a smartwatch – here's the evidence

It was probably only a matter of time. Fresh off the success of its excellent Android handset, OnePlus has made its own OnePlus Buds and OnePlus TV set, so why not a smartwatch? Well, we now have two big bits of evidence that the company has been asking itself the same question, and a release might not be too far away.

First up, 91Mobiles spotted a listing on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) website, which lists a product called the “OnePlus Watch”. It has the model name W301GB, and is unsurprisingly described as a “wearable watch”, if the product name wasn’t a big enough giveaway.

If that wasn’t evidence enough, then here’s something from our sister site TechRadar . Our colleagues spoke exclusively to a former OnePlus employee who confirmed that the company had “actively been looking into a smartwatch for the last year.”

In fact, you can make a fairly strong case that the company has been passively mulling wearables for even longer than that. Back in 2014, OnePlus came very close to launching a fitness tracker of its own but cancelled it and a Bluetooth speaker at the last minute .

How much of a resemblance this new wearable will have to its unreleased ancestor is something we’ll never know. But if you’re curious as to what a OnePlus smartwatch might look like, the smart money would be to examine a wearable that’s already out: the Oppo Watch .

While OnePlus and Oppo are insistent that they’re different brands, they operate under the same umbrella company, and past phones have certainly had similar designs and features – most recently the Oppo Find X2 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Pro . So perhaps this upcoming OnePlus Watch may look a bit like the Oppo Watch – which is to say a bit like a Wear OS version of the Apple Watch .

We’ll have to wait and see. If the company has been working on a watch for a year, and it’s at the stage where the IMDA feels like listing it, we might not have too long to wait. Typically, OnePlus unveils a ‘T’ variant of its phones around this time of year, so hopefully we’ll see a OnePlus Watch for the first time in just a few short weeks.