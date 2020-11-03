OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is breathtaking

Cyberpunk 2077 might be delayed but the good news is that the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition is here!

The OnePlus 8T launched last month, following up the OnePlus 8 range from earlier this year. We first got wind of the collab with the game a couple of weeks ago and now that pre-orders are opening up, we've got a brand new trailer and some gorgeous product shots.

The phone has been revamped to echo the sci-fi dystopian aesthetic of the game, with neon highlights, and contrasting textures.

The biggest difference between the vanilla handset and the special edition is the camera housing – it's an absolute whopper, running almost the full width of the 8T. It sits on top of the matte black chassis which bridges the gap between the camera module and the glass panel at the bottom – another new addition.

#OnePlus launched OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition-12+256GB-CNY 3,999-Visual Effect on AG Glass Back-Special Cyberpunk 2077 Case + Extra Stuff-5g Heavier-China Exlusive for now-Pre-orders today, sales on Nov. 11#OnePlus8T #OnePlus8TCyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/op69S6G51XNovember 2, 2020

The body is emblazoned with the logo, and there's a matching case that's been similarly kitted out.

It's not just the hardware that's been given an overhaul: users will find Cyberpunk 2077 wallpapers, a custom UI, and two new filters waiting for them – Night City and North California.

OnePlus is shipping the smartphone with a bunch of Cyberpunk goodies which you can check out in the unboxing video below:

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition pre-orders are open now in China with a November 11 launch date. It's priced at CNY 3,999 which is around $600/ £460/ AU$850.

There's no word on whether we'll see a release outside of the country, but let's hope OnePlus sees enough success with the special edition to consider rolling it out in other regions.