Music to our ears! The stunning new Sony WH-1000XM4 has been discounted by 19% through Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 review
As part of its ‘Footy Finals’ sales event, Amazon has shaved the price off Sony’s new cans – the WH-1000XM4 – by a generous 19%.

These solid cans have been unanimously voted by tech-heads alike as one of the best headphones of 2020. That’s no small feat considering the tough competition from the likes of Bose. Sony has produced a pair of killer cans that not only deliver incredible noise-cancelling, but sound as good as a decent set of audiophile headphones, too.

With the WH-1000XM4 you’ll adore the superb sound quality without interruption thanks to the superior noise cancellation technology that is unrivalled by Sony’s competitors – all wrapped in a lightweight and comfy design.  

The exterior shell of the WH-1000XM4 mimics its predecessor, however, much of the upgrades are on the inside (which is really what matters) – that includes multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness and auto-play/pause using a built-in sensor.

If you’re interested in a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, you can’t get any better than the Sony WH-1000XM4 right now, which is currently discounted by an attractive 19% through Amazon – that’s a decent saving of just about AU$91. 

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones | AU$459 (RRP AU$549.95; save AU$90.95)

Sony’s new kid-on-the-block, the WH-1000XM4, is currently discounted by 19% through Amazon. This set of cans is already making waves on the playground with a number of new features, including multipoint pairing and DSEE Extreme upscaling. Swing to Amazon’s online store by clicking the link above to be taken to this cool deal.View Deal

