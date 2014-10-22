Microsoft adds notifications to Windows 10

Windows Phone's Action Center is the latest edition to the developer's beta

The latest version of the Windows 10 beta has added Windows Phone's notifications tool to the desktop.

Windows Phone's Action Center is the latest addition to Windows 10, according to developers with access to the beta.

The tool will let users know whether there is an update available for an app or Windows itself. It can also be used to display upcoming meetings and even incoming messages.

Microsoft's goal with Windows 10 is to unify the user experience across all of its devices. As such, it's not really that much of surprise that Windows Phone's notification tool will be making it into the next version of Microsoft's desktop software.

We don't expect that Action Center will be the last Windows Phone feature to make it into Windows 10. Let us know below what else you'd like to see make the jump from mobile to desktop?

Oh and if you're really brave, you can even try out the latest version of the Windows 10 beta. However, unless you're a developer or installing it on a rarely used computer, we wouldn't recommend it.

Source: Blogging Windows

