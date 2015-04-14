The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge not premium enough for you? Slap some gold on them

Yours for just £1,549!

By

Do you ever get the feeling that even though you have the latest, most powerful and critically acclaimed flagship smartphone, it's still not enough of a status symbol? Do you have a couple of grand going spare that you not only want to spend, but let everyone know you spent it? Do you want to be a prime target for muggers?

The good news is there's a Finnish company that can help you with your rather peculiar needs. The modestly-named Legend is producing hand-crafted 128GB Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones that can be encased in 24K or 18K gold, rose gold, platinum, or black rhodium.

Prices start at €2,150 (£1,549) but wait! There's options that let you pay even more! For an extra €200 (£144) you can get a laser-engraved design, and for a further €100 (£72), you can get a limited edition that comes with some animal-inspired designs that amazingly make your very expensive smartphone look quite cheap and tacky.

The good news is that Legend has a special secret method of encasing the smartphones in expensive metals and materials without impacting signal strength, so you won't be left with an extremely costly paper weight.

You also get a 5 year warranty, so you'll have plenty of time to save up for a new gold-plated Galaxy S11 in the future.

Check out Legend's website for more legendary ways to splash your cash.

