iPhone 13 flips the script on Samsung Galaxy S21 – and fans will love it

The iPhone 13 is rumored to be the first iPhone with a 120Hz display , but it could be even cheaper than the iPhone 12 according to the latest leak.

Whilst it was believed prior to launch that Apple’s iPhone 12 line-up would feature 120hz displays, fans were disappointed when it was confirmed the panels would only support 60Hz instead.

However, manufacturing tests for next year’s panels have given ample reason for excitement, as evidence reveals Apple might be incorporating LTPO panels in certain models. This news also adds further credence to earlier rumors that the upcoming Pro models will allow for variable refresh rate thanks to the new, energy-efficient LTPO OLED displays.

Established leaker Jon Prosser has delivered some intriguing Apple information on a new episode of Front Page Tech . Chinese display manufacturer BOE has once again failed to surpass Apple’s rigorous quality standards, leaving Samsung and LG Display as the likely choice to produce the iPhone 13 displays, as was the case for the iPhone 12’s OLED panels.

Critically, Prosser notes that BOE was producing LTPO OLED displays as per Apple’s requirements. These displays - utilised in Android devices including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G - could deliver the 120Hz that Apple fans have been craving.

One downside is that Samsung and LG Display require Apple to pay a more expensive manufacturing fee in comparison to BOE. One of the major criticisms of the iPhone 12 is its high price point; a criticism that seems likely to repeat itself with the iPhone 13 if manufacturing costs cannot be cut elsewhere.

However, Prosser mentioned that BOE can apply for another quality test early next year, theoretically in time for iPhone 13 manufacturing. If the company can meet the stringent requirements set out by Apple, the production costs will drop, allowing the saving to be passed onto consumers, which means cheaper iPhone 13s for everyone!

The necessity for Apple to adopt 120Hz is greater than ever with Samsung likely boasting WQHD 120Hz through an LTPO display for the Galaxy S21.

In the meantime, the iPhone SE is a perfect entry point for those averse to shelling out £1,000 for a smarphone

