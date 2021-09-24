Sample images from the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max cameras

As the iPhone 13 starts to arrive with those who pre-ordered, I took our test samples for a spin to try out their new camera features. There are full reviews on the way but as the camera is one of the most important upgrades on both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro, I was curious to see how much better it really is.

To put the results in context, I took the same images on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max to compare them against those from the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max. Using a mix of front camera and all available rear cameras, I shot indoors and outdoors to capture a range of subjects.

As you will see below, all of the images look great, but there are areas in which the new models excel. This is particularly noticeable in the shadows, as overall the new cameras have a lot less noise. This was to be expected thanks to the larger apertures and a bigger sensor on the main camera.

Below you will see some of the full images, as well as sections of the images viewed at 100% for comparison. Click on the arrows or swipe on the images for magnification.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max test shots

Image 1 of 2 Main camera: iPhone 12 (left), iPhone 13 (right) – swipe for details (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 Main camera: iPhone 12 (left), iPhone 13 (right) – swipe for details (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 Main camera: iPhone 12 (left), iPhone 13 (right) (Image credit: Future)

Image 1 of 2 Main camera: iPhone 12 Pro Max (left), iPhone 13 Pro Max (right) – swipe for details (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 Main camera: iPhone 12 Pro Max (left), iPhone 13 Pro Max (right) – swipe for details (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 Main camera: iPhone 12 Pro Max (left), iPhone 13 Pro Max (right) (Image credit: Future)

Image 1 of 2 Portrait mode (front camera): iPhone 12 (left), iPhone 13 (right) – swipe for details (Image credit: Future)

Image 1 of 2 Portrait mode (front camera): iPhone 12 Pro Max (left), iPhone 13 Pro Max (right) – swipe for details (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 Portrait mode (front camera): iPhone 12 Pro Max (left), iPhone 13 Pro Max (right) – swipe for details (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 Portrait mode (front camera): iPhone 12 Pro Max (left), iPhone 13 Pro Max (right) (Image credit: Future)

Ultra wide angle: iPhone 12 (left), iPhone 13 (right) (Image credit: Future)

Ultra wide angle: iPhone 12 Pro Max (left), iPhone 13 Pro Max (right) (Image credit: Future)

Night mode: iPhone 12 (left), iPhone 13 (right) (Image credit: Future)