HTC One M8 UK price, networks and release date

The HTC One M8 is here, boasting a Duo Camera that'll let you refocus images and a new design. Of course the big question is how much will it cost?

The all new HTC One M8 is finally here. After months of leaked images and speculation HTC has taken the wraps of its latest Android handset that's set to take on the Galaxy S5 and the upcoming Sony Xperia Z2.

With a tidal wave of new features including the Duo Camera and an updated version of Blinkfeed the new HTC One is hoping to improve on its award-winning predecessor the original HTC One.

Naturally the new HTC One M8 packs the latest hardware including a 5-inch Full-HD screen along with improved BoomSound Speakers which now feature a tiny Digital Signal Processing chip which means the new HTC One is 25 per cent louder and clearer over the original.

With the new HTC One M8 UK available to buy today the big question now is how much will it cost? The new HTC One M8 will cost £529.95 SIM Free and is available to buy today from Phones4U.

Unlocked-mobiles.com have also just announced that they'll be stocking the new HTC One M8 from the 28th March where you can grab it SIM free for £534.98 inc VAT.

Or, if you're more of a pay monthly person then check out what the best network deals are for the HTC One M8: Article continues after our HTC One M8 unboxing video.

EE4G

First up is EE which has announced that it will be stocking the new HTC One M8 from tomorrow in retail stores with the phone then heading to EE Online stores on the 27th March.

EE is also running a special deal for the HTC One M8 which is if you buy the handset on the £37.99 per month EE Extra contract you'll get double the amount of data giving you a massive 4GB per month to use on EE4G.

Three

Three is next up and has confirmed that it will be selling the HTC One M8 for an upfront cost of £49, you'll then have the option of four different 24-month plans ranging from £38 per month for 600mins and 2GB of data or £44 per month for unlimited data and unlimited minutes.

There's no word on what colours will be available as yet but we'd probably guess that Silver and Gun Metal will be the standard options available across all the networks.

Vodafone

Vodafone may not be the first to announce availability but it is one of the first networks that'll let you buy the new HTC One M8 today from these stores:

474 Oxford Street, 341-349 Oxford Street, 29 The Arcade, Westfield Stratford, White City Shopping Centre and finally 106 Kensington High Street.

There's oddly no word on pay monthly pricing however Vodafone has confirmed you'll be able to buy it on the Red XXL 4G plan which will give you a massive 13GB of data along with unlimited calls and texts.