Fitbit Versa Special Edition reduced by $80 at Best Buy for Black Friday

As Black Friday 2019 rolls around, T3 has compiled almost every great deal you could possibly wish for into one place, helping you make good decisions about buying that piece of tech you've wanted for ages but was slightly too expensive.

This year is set to be a huge one, too: hundreds of amazing deals on smartphones, tablets, desktops, laptops, game consoles, smart home tech, kitchenware, headphones, audio equipment, and a load more. Make sure to keep refreshing T3 so you don't miss out...

Fitbit Versa Special Edition (Charcoal) | Was $199.95 | Sale price $119.95 | Available now at Best Buy

Fitbit has gotten itself quite a reputation for making smart fitness-focused wearables and the Versa is the pick of the bunch as far as we're concerned, complete with great hardware and software that caters to all needs.View Deal

There's a lot to love about the Fitbit Versa: it's got a great design, the software is super smart, it's rugged and waterproof, the battery lasts over four days on one charge, and it works with iOS, Android, and Windows. The company that originally pioneered smart fitness wearables has done it again, really, with this nifty little device.

Whether you're already into fitness or want to be, the Versa is perfect for you, tracking a huge range of different things (distance, steps, activity, calories burned, sleep, heart rate, swim laps, mensural cycles) at once. For $119.95, you'd be crazy not to.