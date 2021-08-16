Epson EcoTank ET-2750 vs Canon PIXMA TS6150: which is the better printer?

Finding the best printer can be really hard, as you probably know by now. To start with, there are so many, with pretty much every imaginable feature, for lots of different prices. Today, we're comparing two excellent options: the Epson EcoTank ET-2750 and Canon PIXMA TS6150.

Both of these are reasonably priced, come with loads of different settings and features to make it just right, and come with decent ink levels to start with, meaning you won't have to go through the painful refilling process for a while.

On top of these practical features, both the Epson and Canon models are attractive to look at. For a device that sits prominently in your home office or workspace, printers can often be really ugly, making more attractive models, well... more attractive.

To go with your brand new printer and help make your office perfect, we have loads of other handy guides, including the best laptops, best two-in-one laptops, best smart bulbs, and best office chairs.

(Image credit: Canon)

Epson EcoTank ET-2750 vs Canon PIXMA TS6150: features

The biggest difference between these two models is also pretty fundamental.

Epson has really leaned into how expensive printer ink is nowadays and the solution is to include refillable tanks (called Ecotanks), rather than disposable cartridges, which apparently could save you a lot of money. For its part, Canon uses a more traditional ink cartridge method that could prove to be expensive over the long run.

Besides this differences, both printers do what you'd expect: print wirelessly, have space for lots of paper, and so on. Basic printer stuff.

The additional of a 7.5cm touchscreen on the Canon, compared to a simple LCD panel on the Epson, gives it a slight edge, as does the addition of Apple's AirPlay, Bluetooth, cloud printing, and other options. If you're looking for a more technologically advanced printer, Canon has the answer.

So, to recap, Epson has the most cost-efficient printer in the long run, thanks to smart ink storage, while Canon has the more versatile and advanced printer, easily connecting to whatever device you choose to work on.

(Image credit: Epson )

Epson EcoTank ET-2750 vs Canon PIXMA TS6150: design and use

Another win for the Canon printer is its size. Fitting everything into a modern printer can make it very bulky, which isn't ideal if you have a small(ish) desk. As such, Canon's PIXMA is about as small as a printer can physically get, measuring in at just ‎31.5cm x 37.2cm. (Epson's is ‎55.88cm x 37.5cm, for reference.)

Both of them have a pretty similar aesthetic, including the default black printer colour option, and won't disrupt whatever colour scheme you have in your office.

In terms of use, we were very happy with both the Canon and Epson printers. Colours are accurate, printing is pretty quick (although less so for the Canon), and you can connect, and set them up, wirelessly.

The biggest bonus, as we mentioned, is the ink-light system that Epson has built, which the company reckons covers ink for about three years (equivalent to 88 cartridges).

(Image credit: Canon)

Epson EcoTank ET-2750 vs Canon PIXMA TS6150: verdict

Both of the printers from Canon and Epson are excellent and will absolutely solve your printing needs for a while to come.

On balance, we think that recommending the Epson – with its innovative, cost-saving ink system – makes the most sense, if only because it will save you money. But that doesn't mean the Canon isn't worth a shot, especially if you love a seamless wireless setup for your many devices.