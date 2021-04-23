Dyson sale: save up to AU$200 on V8, V10 and V11 stick vacuums

Save yourself up to AU$200 on market-leading handheld stick vacuums with these incredible Dyson deals.

The appliance manufacturer has dropped the price of some of its most popular models just a few weeks ahead of Mother's Day. The revered V11 Outsize Pro and V11 Complete Pro have both been discounted by AU$200 on Dyson's website, along with the V8 Animal Extra. The Cyclone V10 Absolute+ is also on sale for AU$150 less than the RRP.

Dyson isn't quick to drop this much off their best-selling models, so these are deals you won't want to miss.

From the top of the range V11 Outsize to the mid-level V8 Animal Extra, you pick can up a decent deal no matter the size you require or the amount you're willing to spend.

Dyson V11 Outsize Pro | AU$1,149 at Dyson (RRP AU$1,349, save AU$200) If you're willing to fork out for Dyson's most expensive model, you won't be disappointed. While it has the same suction power as the V11 Complete Pro below, the Outsize Pro comes with a larger bin and cleaner head, drastically cutting down your cleaning time and the number of trips you make to empty it. A lengthy 60-minute run time, automatic floor type adjustment and a 1.9-litre dustbin make it a great choice for those with a lot of space to clean. Save AU$200 via Dyson's website and get the Outsize Pro for less than what the Complete Pro usually retails at. View Deal

Dyson V11 Complete Pro | AU$1,049 at Dyson (RRP AU$1,249, save AU$200) If you don't want to stretch to the Outsize, the V11 Complete Pro is a great alternative. It's essentially the original V11 with the standard 0.76L bin, but with 40% more suction than its predecessor: the V10 listed below. They've changed the name and added more tools in the box, and while you save cash with this deal, you're actually getting more than you would have if you bought an original V11 last year. If you don't need a larger bin, you're already AU$100 better off by choosing the Complete over the Outsize. And with Dyson's promo, you'll save AU$200 on top. View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal Extra |AU$599 + bonus filter at Dyson (RRP AU$799, save AU$200) Dyson has three different versions of the V8 available for Aussie buyers, with the Animal Extra sitting in the middle of the range. It comes with five extra tools, including a low reach adaptor and mini motorised tool, making it versatile in any environment. You'll get 40-minutes worth of fade-free battery life on the standard power setting, which is plenty of suction, and up to seven minutes in MAX mode. If you buy it for AU$599 with Dyson, they'll throw in an extra filter for free.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ | AU$949 at Dyson (RRP AU$1,099, save AU$150) This is an opportunity to grab one of the last of its kind. Dyson doesn't officially sell the Cyclone V10 Absolute+ anymore, but are offloading the remaining stock for cheap. It was the original model which started a revolution for Dyson's handsticks, so there's a certain nostalgia attached to it. It boasts 30% more suction power than a V8, and an additional 20 minutes of battery in standard mode. You'll get it with two cleaner heads and seven additional tools when you save AU$150 by purchasing direct from Dyson. View Deal

A new Dyson is a Mother's Day gift your mum will get years of value out of – and she'll appreciate it even more if you offer to do the vacuuming for her.

But if you don't fancy forking out quite so much on Mother's Day this year, check out our gift guide here for some inspiration on other great buys for mum.