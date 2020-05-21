Dodge a crack-of-dawn wake-up on your summer camping trip with the Coleman Octagon Blackout tent

Looking for the best tent to suit your camping needs? If one of your top priorities is a good sleep no matter the light situation, you may have just found it in the Coleman Octagon BlackOut tent. The Coleman Octagon BlackOut is an eight person, eight sided tent that offers panoramic 360-degree views through its many windows yet still offers total darkness for sleeping.

It's ideal for dodging that unwanted summertime wakeup call as the sun streams into your tent at the crack of dawn, and equally handy if you're camping with kids and need to convince them to get to bed before night falls. And in the days when our movements are less impeded, this tent will be ideal for securing a hangover-nursing lie-in at a festival, or a great night's sleep in locations where daylight hours are extended.

The outer flysheet is what offers that complete darkness. Remove it and you still have a complete screened room space, making this useful as a play area for children, or enabling you to enjoy fresh air in warmer evenings without being plagued by mosquitos.

The Coleman Octagon BlackOut tent is compact as it packs down to a small unit that comes complete with wheels so it can be easily transported.

Coleman developed the blackout material to block up to 99 percent of daylight entering the sleep area, no matter the time of day. That makes this great for parents who want their children to sleep a little later when camping.

It also means an excellent temperature maintenance system. That material is able to keep the bedroom up to five degree Celsius cooler during the day and up to one degree Celsius warming during the night. It's not wizardry, this material simply helps keep in the warmth so at night you stay a bit more toasty.

That wonder fabric not only keeps out light but it also, of course, keeps out the wet. The tent has a hydrostatic head of 3000mm. In English that means that a whopping three metre column of water could be placed on this material's surface and it would still keep it out. Ideal for flooded festival camping then.

Since the Ministry of Defence in the UK classes fabric as waterproof if it's 800mm or more, that goes to show just how well made this material is when it comes to water protection.

It's not just rain that this tent will protect you from though, the sun is kept out too. Yes we said it keeps light out but we didn't mention that this actually blocks invisible UV light too. That means you don't have to slap on sun cream right away since this will offer 50+ protection just by you being inside. All that and this eight-person tent is priced fairly too, at under £400.