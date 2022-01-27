Clear your weekend plans. JB Hi-FI has its 5 Day Price Frenzy sale going down now

JB Hi-FI is slapping sales stickers on all of your favourite tech toys right now. There are big discounts on TVs, headphones, laptops and everything in between. If you’ve been hunting for a new laptop to head back into this academic year with, or upgrade your work or gaming, now’s the chance to do so and save. This could be the perfect opportunity to nab excellent goods with huge savings – like a nice new TV. You’ll need to head onto the JB Hi-Fi website quickly though, as this sale will only last until Monday Jan 31.



At T3 we’ve had a look through what’s on sale to find our five favourite items to make your life just that little bit easier. If you don’t find what you’re looking for below be sure to peruse the website at your own leisure – there’s many great deals to be found. Failing that, if you’re struggling to work out what exactly you’re looking for in an upgrade check out our guides to the best student laptops or best deals on TVs .

Sony 77-inch A80J 4K Bravia XR OLED TV | AU$6,995 AU$5,995 on JB Hi-Fi (save AU$1,000) Sony's terrific A80J OLED TV sees a huge price reduction here, with the Google TV now only AU$5,995, knocking a massive AU$1,000 from the RRP. Get incredible picture quality and impressive upscaling thanks to Sony's Cognitive Processor XR chip. The screen ships with built in speakers for immersive sound right out of the box.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,799 AU$1,529 on JB Hi-Fi (save AU$270) Bringing an all-new design and faster internals than ever to the Surface line, we believe this is the best Surface yet. You’ll find this device with Intel’s 11th Gen i7 processor, along with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 13-inch display now has thinner bezels, and Thunderbolt 4 is finally included.

Apple MacBook Air M1 | 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,849 AU$1,664 on JB Hi-Fi (save AU$185) The MacBook Air offers one of the cheapest options for the M1 chip ( which blew our reviewer’s mind ) for the latest range of MacBooks. This latest range of MacBook see’s Apple claiming battery life of up to 18 hours, as well as 5x faster graphics from the M1’s integrated GPU. Apple is shaming the rest of the PC industry with its new machines, so don’t miss out on the chance to grab one at a nice price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic | AU$649 AU$549 on JB Hi-Fi (save AU$100)



The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a stylish smartwatch that looks fantastic and isn't overly expensive. Running on Wear OS powered by Samsung, it's straightforward with easy access to everything Google, despite not being an Android device. Right out of the box you get access to a world of health tracking features including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and Samsung’s body composition tool.