CES 2020: Audio-Technica unveils ATH-ANC300TW noise-cancelling, true wireless earbuds

Audio-Technica has unveiled its "most advanced set of truly wireless earbuds", the ATH-ANC300TW, at CES 2020.

The ANC300TW's are described as a "premium, no-compromise earbuds combine the convenience and comfort of a truly wireless design with high-quality audio engineering and noise-cancelling technology."

Central to their design is Audio-Technica's "Quietpoint" hybrid technology, which specialises in eliminating ambient noise. This works as each of the set's earbuds contain two microphones which pick up ambient noise which is then analysed and reduced by a high-precision digital processor.

In terms of audio tech, the ATH-ANC300TW feature 5.8mm diamond-like carbon coated drivers as well as Qualcomm Clear Voice Capture technology. To ensure audio quality is not disrupted, Audio-Technica has also placed the active noise-cancelling microphones on the sound conduit, allowing high frequency sonics to be transmitted without loss.

Controls for the earbuds are located on each earbud, while four different sizes of silicone eartip sizes come in the package. Battery life is rated at 4.5 hours on single charge when noise-cancelling operation is active, while the included charging case can carry an additional 13.5 hours of charge.

Lastly, the ATH-ANC300TW comes with an IPX2-certified water resistant rating and support for Bluetooth 5 wireless technology (so it is compatible with high-resolution aptX audio codec and multi-pairing functionality).

The ATH-ANC300TW are launching in May 2020 and will be priced at £209/$249/€249.