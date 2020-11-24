Best elliptical deals on Black Friday: the best cross trainer deals available NOW

The best elliptical deals on Black Friday might not be as sought after as the best treadmill deals or the best exercise bike deals but there is no need to look down on cross trainers. Ellipticals and one of the best home gym equipment to buy if you want to lose belly fat and using a cross trainer is also more joint-friendly than using even the best treadmills, regardless of their shock absorbing belt.

thanks to Lockdown 2.0, most people wanting to get fit have to find a way to do it indoors and the best exercise bikes, best elliptical trainer and best rowing machines are perfect for this purpose. Granted, doing the best bodyweight workout for beginners is a cheaper option but you can't get fit and catch up on the telly jumping around, now can you?

Top deal ProForm HIIT H14 Elliptical | Was $2,999 | Now $1,599 | Save $1,400 at Best Buy

The ProForm HIIT H14 features a massive, 14-inch smart HD touchscreen which lets you follow instructions from an online trainer and displays workout metrics clearly. This elliptical trainer has oversized cushion pedals for increased stability, and thanks to the two-speed CoolAire fan, you can keep your head cool during intensive workouts. Now $1,400 off, delivery in 2-3 weeks.View Deal

ProForm Stride Trainer 380 | Buy it for $405 at Walmart

A slightly cheaper option than the one above is the ProForm Stride Trainer 380, selling for $405. This is probably not the sturdiest piece of home gym equipment but it still does the job just fine. The ProForm Stride Trainer 380 has a stride length of 14 inches which is pretty good for a compact machine such as this one. Choose from 12 levels of resistance. View Deal

Because stock levels are so variable, other than looking here your best bet is to visit Walmart, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods and, of course, Amazon.

Cheapest deal Uno Fitness Fitness XE5.1 Cross Trainer | Was £1,900 | Now £1,512.99 | Save £387.01 at Sports Direct

The Uno Fitness Fitness XE5.1 Cross Trainer features a 10-function scrolling LCD monitor with 20 levels of push-button resistance, fully adjustable foot position, forward and reverse action with quiet transmission and a friction-free 10.4kg flywheel with solid state magnetic resistance. Max user weight 150kg.View Deal

Reebok Z-Power Cross Trainer | Buy it for £399 at John Lewis

And here is a cheaper option for you: the Reebok Z-Power Cross Trainer is only £399 at John Lewis. Considering it's from John Lewis, we can hope it's a decent quality bike and based on the reviews, this might just be the case. It has a 5.5” LCD display, 32 levels of resistance, built-in heart rate sensors. The Z-Power has a maximum stride length of 15" and is kitted out with a 9kg rear-drive flywheel.View Deal

In the UK, you might get lucky finding a good treadmill offer at smaller manufacturers/retailers such as JTX Fitness and Sports Direct (we know). As well as that, Amazon and John Lewis tend to stock treadmills and other cardio equipment too.

