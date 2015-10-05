Apple Watch Hermes goes on sale with three strap designs

There's no disguising that Apple Watch is one of our favourite wearables here at T3.com and, as promised at Apple's recent Autumn extravaganza, the Apple Watch Hermes collection is now on sale at some Apple Stores, Hermes Stores and department stores.

As usual with Apple Watch, there are two sizes; the collection starts at £1,000 for the 38 mm stainless steel case with the Hermes Single Tour leather band, £1,050 for the 42 mm stainless equivalent, £1,150 for the 38 mm with the Double Tour leather band and £1,350 for the 42 mm equivalent.

The stainless steel case features an etching of the Hermes signature and you can have one of three exclusive dial designs inspired by Clipper, Cape Cod and Espace Hermes watches. Remember watchOS 2 is now available, too.

The different strap materials are as follows (we prefer the simplicity of the Single Tour band, although the Cuff is pretty cool):

The Single Tour band with the 38 mm stainless steel case comes in fauve Barenia leather, noir box leather and capucine Swift leather.

The Single Tour with 42 mm stainless steel case comes in fauve Barenia leather and noir box leather.

The Double Tour band with the 38 mm stainless steel case is available in fauve Barenia leather and bleu jean, capucine and etain Swift leather.

The Cuff with the 42 mm stainless steel case and is available in fauve Barenia leather only.

