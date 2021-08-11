5 things that excite me most about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is official, and has just been unveiled alongside the Samsung Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 during the Galaxy Unpacked Livestream.

The new version stays true to the original's tech-heavy, classically styled concept, but now features the new Wear OS Powered by Samsung, built jointly with Google, and is equipped with One UI Watch, Samsung’s most intuitive user interface yet.

The Galaxy Watch4 also comes with a new BioActive Sensor, which promises more advanced health and fitness tracking in a more compact sensor.

Does this mean Samsung created a credible rival for the Apple Watch in the best smartwatch race? Let's take a look at everything Samsung has changed…

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Galaxy Watch4 is the first smartwatch with One UI Watch and Wear OS Powered by Samsung

Samsung already showed off One UI Watch at MWC last month, so there are no real surprises here, but it is great to see the new operating system in more detail.

Samsung's aims to make the smartwatch experience even more seamless, so compatible apps are automatically installed on your watch when downloaded on your phone, and your important settings – such as do not disturb hours and blocked callers – are synced instantly too.

Galaxy Watch4 series is also the first generation of smartwatches to feature Wear OS Powered by Samsung. This lets you tap into an expansive ecosystem right from your wrist – with popular Google apps like Google Maps, running alongside Galaxy services, such as Samsung Pay, SmartThings and Bixby.

The new platform also includes support for leading third-party apps, like Adidas Running, Calm, Strava, and Spotify, all available from the Google Play store.

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. The Galaxy Watch4 features Samsung’s most advanced suite of health and wellness features yet

Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung’s new BioActive Sensor, which boasts a smaller and more compact design that doesn’t detract from measurement accuracy. This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to run three powerful health sensors – Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis. This allows you to monitor blood pressure, detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, measure your blood oxygen level.

For the first time, you can now also calculate your body composition. Samsung's new Body Composition measurement tool gives users a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage. In about 15 seconds, your watch’s sensor will capture 2,400 data points.

When you’re ready to rest, the Galaxy Watch4 series offers the brand's most complete picture of your sleep patterns yet, with greater detail than before. Your compatible smartphone detects the sounds of your snores, while your smartwatch measures your blood oxygen level when you sleep. Together with advanced Sleep Scores, you can learn more about your sleep patterns to get better rest.

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 features a new design

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 comes in two versions – the Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Watch4, which is a sportier, more streamline version.

Both watches showcase a sleek, iconic silhouette, with thinner cases than previous generations – and a variety of straps and customisable watch faces, so your watch is unique.

(Image credit: Samsung)

4. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 has 40 hours of battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 features up to 40 hours of battery life, even though it supports a faster processor, higher-resolution display, expanded memory and more sophisticated health features. Samsung claims that's more than enough to keep a charge on an overnight camping trip, which is good for the wilderness explorers amongst us.

When you need more juice quickly, 30 minutes of charging provides up to 10 hours of battery.

(Image credit: Samsung)

5. Galaxy Watch4 boasts a upgraded screen and speedier hardware

We never had complaints about the Samsung Galaxy Watch3's display, but Samsung has upgraded it anyway. They upped the resolution on the display to 450 x 450 pixels, so visuals are crisper and more distinctive.

The new UI and OS is backed by serious hardware upgrades including the enhanced processor and expanded memory.

The Galaxy Watch4 series boasts the first 5nm processor in a Galaxy Watch – with 20% faster CPU and 50% more RAM, and a GPU 10 times faster than the previous generation. That should mean scrolling and multitasking on the Galaxy Watch4 series is smooth and effortless.

It also features an impressive 16GB of memory, so you’ll have enough storage to download and store your favourite apps, music, and photos.

Available to pre-order now…

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are available for pre-order from 11th August – that's today!

Devices will go on sale on the 27th of August, with prices starting at £249 for the 40mm Bluetooth model and raising to £309 for the 44mm 4G version.