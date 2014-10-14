T3 Awards 2014: All the winners

Previous Next 13/15

Fitness Wearable of the Year: Jawbone UP24

Jawbone's second iteration of the UP band adds in one key feature missing from first, Bluetooth syncing. No longer do you have to plug in the band to sync your stats, just open the app and you're done. It's still the best looking fitness wearable out there, lasts for at least a week on a single charge and the app itself is seriously impressive. The UP24 will also wake users with a gentle vibration rather than those blaring smartphone alarms, making sure you always wake up on the right side of the bed.

£125 | Jawbone