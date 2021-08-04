Samsonite vs Tumi: which makes the cut for your next getaway?

Samsonite is the ultimate smart travel brand, and in recent years they also bought out Tumi, another popular travel brand. So what’s the difference between them really?  From your classic carry-ons to your smart suitcases, both brands have a lot to offer, and we’ve broken it down for you so you can pick the perfect luggage for your next trip.

Samsonite vs Tumi: Brands 

So like we said, Samsonite bought out Tumi back in 2016, but they’re still recognised as individual brands in their own right. Samsonite is still one of the most popular luggage brands, especially amongst frequent flyers and is probably the leading luggage company for polypropylene suitcases. Tumi is also one of the leading travel and lifestyle brands, offering stylish luggage from suitcases to backpacks.

Both Samsonite and Tumi don’t come cheap, however, Samsonite is the more favourable brand if you don’t want to completely break the bank, and you’ll have peace of mind you’ve invested in luggage that is sure to last you for years to come. 

Samsonite vs Tumi: Design

Samsonite is favoured for its business-style luggage, however, that’s not to say it’s bland. They are mostly known for their polypropylene cases which come with a hard outer shell but they do also offer some soft cases and other styles. 

Tumi offers a wider range of bag styles alongside classic suitcases and carry-ons, such as handbags, laptop bags and briefcases and seem to have more in the way of colours and designs. 

Samsonite vs Tumi: best of the bunch

Samsonite suitcase

(Image credit: Samsonite)

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Spinner 28

Specifications
Sizes: 24.13 x 38.1 x 55.88 cm
Volume: TBC
Weight: 3.08 kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Navy

Samsonite suitcase

(Image credit: Samsonite)

Samsonite Lite Shock Spinner 75cm

Specifications
Sizes: 55cm/69cm/75cm/81cm
Volume: 98.5L
Weight: 2.5kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Teal, black, brown, red

Tumi suitcase

(Image credit: Tumi)

Tumi Tegra-Lite Max International Expandable Carry-on

Specifications
Sizes: One size expandable
Volume: 29L
Weight: 4.26kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Graphite grey

Tumi suitcase

(Image credit: Tumi)

Tumi Latitude International Slim Hardside Carry-On Luggage

Specifications
Sizes: One size
Volume: TBC
Weight: 3.83kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Black

Tumi suitcase

(Image credit: Tumi)

Tumi Voyageur Tres Léger Continental Carry-on

Specifications
Sizes: One size
Volume: 49L
Weight: 3.7kg
Wheels: 4
Colours: Black

Samsonite vs Tumi: Where can I buy them?

Samsonite and Tumi are widely available online on both their own websites www.samsonite.co.uk and uk.tumi.com. You can also purchase these luggage brands on Amazon and in big retailers such as John Lewis, House of Fraser and Selfridges. 

