Pro cycling gear: you won't believe how awesome and/or expensive this Tour de France tech is!

Previous Next 1/10

Pro cycling gear you can buy today albeit not at all cheaply

Ever wondered what it might cost to kit yourself out like a cycling pro? T3's Leon Poultney spoke to experts from some of the leading cycling teams and brands to find out. His fee for writing this should just about cover the expense, we reckon…

You may have heard that a bunch of mad bastards are currently cycling 2,187-miles around France, often averaging speeds of around 35mph for hours on end using nothing but the power of their ham hock legs and some seriously slick cycling equipment.

Yes, we're talking about the Tour de France and it's arguably the most high-tech peloton in recent years, with bikes that have been rigorously tested in wind tunnels for the ultimate in aero gains, clothing that's lighter and more slippery than ever and telemetry that rivals some Formula 1 teams.

While we can't help you with the ham hock legs, we can point you in the direction of the tech that the pros use.

Now, five-times Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault once said, "an amateur should think long and hard before attempting one of these stages," but screw that guy; if you're going to tackle an Etape du Tour, you may as well get geared up like a pro.

Prepare to blow a monster amount of cash, as this kit doesn't come cheap, but it's the real deal and could see you shave seconds off your Strava Segments. Because, you know, that King of the Mountain badge is definitely worth it.

The total cost of all this can be found on the last page. Warning: it will make your eyes water.

• The best carbon fibre road bikes under £10,000: get serious

• The best road bikes under £2,000: get slightly less serious

• Best bike computers: VERY serious