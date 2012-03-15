New iPad / iPad 3: Video guide

Previous Next 1/1

From the new iPad 3 versus the iPad 2, to going indepth with the new Retina display, here's our video guide to the third generation of the Apple tablet

The Retina-display toting Apple tablet doesn't hit shops until tomorrow, but we've already had been fortunate enough to get our hands on the new iPad 3. No doubt current iPad owners and tablet newbies will be weighing up the the decision whether it's time to grab an Apple slate or maybe opt for one of these Android tablet alternatives.

To make that task a little easier, we've tested out the new features, compared the new iPad 3 to its nearest competitors and served up a few more surprises all which you can enjoy in bite-sized video form. So sit back, flick through the gallery above and hit play to enjoy our essential new iPad video guide.