iPhone 12: Price, launch date, specs and news about Apple's next iPhone

The Apple iPhone 12 is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated phones of 2020, and we've been poring over the iPhone 12 leaks and speculation to give you a better idea of what to expect when Apple launches the phone.

All the signs are pointing towards four iPhone 12 models arriving this September (or thereabouts, with a bunch of mouth-watering technology added – faster screen refresh rates, better cameras, and an all new iPhone 12 design modelled after the flatter look of the iPad Pro tablets.

From the iPhone 12 launch date to the iPhone 12 specs, we've got all the information you need on the upcoming devices right here in one place – though bear in mind that nothing has been confirmed officially by Apple just yet.

What we can say for certain is that the arrival of the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max have certainly upped our expectations when it comes to what to expect this year. Those three handsets are stylish, super-powerful, and packed with Apple goodness.

It's also worth bearing in mind that Apple just pushed out a brand new iPhone SE as well: even with a slightly dated interface, the Apple quality oozes through, and it may give us some pointers as to what to expect from the iPhone 12.

Whatever Apple has in store with the iPhone 12, all the leaks, speculation, prices, rumoured launch dates and other information you're going to need is right here. This guide is being refreshed regularly too, so you're always up to date when it comes to knowing what's in the pipeline from Apple.

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

New iPhones traditionally turn up every September like clockwork, but factory disruptions have put the iPhone 12 launch date into a whole load of doubt this year. Reports point towards Apple delaying the launch by at least a month due to the ongoing global health crisis, with a recent new leak from GizChina claiming we won't be seeing the phones until November.

This is a combination of production delays due to the global health crisis and Apple not wanting to launch the phone until its fanbase is ready, and not as distracted by the state of the world as we know it changing due to the pandemic. Consequently, we can expect to see the iPhone 12 arrive late October or early November.

Three models went on sale in 2019, but multiple sources have confirmed we'll be getting four this year. Rumours are calling it the iPhone 12 (5.4"), the iPhone 12 Max (6.1"), the iPhone 12 Pro (6.1") and the iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7"). We're expecting all of the 2020 iPhones to have the same Apple processor inside though.

With the new iPhone SE for 2020 now on sale, and the iPhone 8 line discontinued, it may well be that the iPhone XR gets the chop from Apple's official range when the iPhone 12 models finally appear. Don't worry though, because something mid-range will be along to take its place.

(Image credit: DBS Design)

iPhone 12: price

As for pricing, we have heard a rumour: the base iPhone 12 will start around $649 in the US, according to FrontpageTech's Jon Prosser. He claims this price will rise to $749 for the base iPhone 12 Max, $999 for the iPhone 12 Pro and a hefty $1,099 for the 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 11 starts at £729 or $699, the iPhone 11 Pro starts at £1,049 or $999, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at £1,149 or $1,099 – so this is in line with the iPhone 12 which covers the same price points. The cheapest model does get cheaper, while the most expensive model might get more expensive still, with the addition of extra storage.

iPhone 12: screen and design

We've already seen a stunning render of what the iPhone 12 design might look like, courtesy of ConceptsiPhone, and based on all the rumours that have appeared so far – rumours that Apple might go back to a more classic iPhone look, for example, and even ditch the iconic notch from the front of the display.

No notch would mean the front-facing camera and the Face ID technology being housed under the display or squeezed into the top bezel, but at the moment it's not clear exactly what Apple is planning to do. An iPhone 12 prototype with a screen size of 6.7 inches is being worked on, apparently, though across the four iPhone models we'll no doubt see a variety of screen sizes.

Videos showing dummy units, based on leaked spec sheets, are also doing the rounds. Check out the one below, which shows how the newly reconfigured iPhone 12 might look (or the back of it at least).

Add this to other dummy units that have now hit the web and we're getting a much better idea of what the various iPhone 12 models are eventually going to look like. Of course nothing is official until Apple makes it official, but it's still very interesting to speculate on what might be coming next.

The concept video below by DBS Design on YouTube might be quite close to the mark as well – look at how the shape and sides of the iPhone 12 match what we've seen with the most recent iPad Pro models. It would make sense for Apple to follow the same design cues for both.

Based on recent chatter, it seems that a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is definitely on the way as well, so potential buyers are going to have plenty of options to pick from when it comes to sizes – one to fit every hand (and don't forget the brand new iPhone SE, which has a 4.7-inch display).

Another speculative video rendering shows off some serious curves and a front panel that's all display. Reducing the bezels and removing the notch is definitely the way Apple is heading, but whether it gets there in time for 2020 remains to be seen – it's never felt the pressure to keep right up to speed with what Android phone makers are doing.

Speaking of which, with the likes of Samsung, OnePlus and Google pushing super high-resolution, high refresh rate screens, 2020 could be the year that Apple finally decides to catch up – we might see the top-end iPhone 12 get an upgrade to a panel that hits a 120Hz refresh rate, using Apple's existing ProMotion technology, although the most recent rumours have poured cold water on that idea.

iPhone 12: specs and features

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

We can guarantee that Apple is going to pack some upgraded components inside the iPhone 12, and if it follows its traditional naming strategy, there will be an A14 Bionic chip inside the next set of flagship iPhones. Considering the A13 Bionic is blazing fast, we're looking forward to seeing what its successor brings – and leaked benchmarks suggest it'll be very, very fast indeed.

It seems clear now that four new iPhone 12 models are on the cards, based on tips from multiple sources: you get the standard iPhone 12 at 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch sizes, then a Pro model (with an extra camera) at the 6.1-inch size, then a Pro Max (with an extra camera and a bigger screen) at a whopping 6.7-inch size.

We've also heard that some iPhone 12 models could be making the move to 6GB of RAM for the first time, according to analysts, which would give users better performance when working with multiple apps, large files, and advanced tech such as augmented reality. The cheapest iPhone 12 look set to stick with 4GB of RAM, however.

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized!Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2April 6, 2020

Several tipsters have hinted that four cameras could be fitted to the back of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which would be another lens on top of the three cameras on the rear of the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Down the years, Apple has never been all that keen to add extra camera lenses, but it's something a lot of phone buyers now look out for.

With the iPad Pro now featuring a LiDAR camera along with everything else, for better depth and augmented reality effects, it would appear the Pro models in the iPhone 12 range are going to follow suit. Based on the rumours up to this point, it certainly seems that the iPhone 12 camera will be a substantial upgrade.

What's more, the general consensus seems to be that 2020 is going to be the year that Apple adopts 5G on its flagship iPhone range,you can expect all four handsets to come 5G ready, with the cheaper handsets using sub-6Hz 5G while the Pros will use mmWave to take advantage of the full power and speed of the network. There has been talk that Apple will even build its own 5G antenna, rather than relying on an off-the-shelf component from Qualcomm.

iPhone 12: other rumours and news

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

The iPhone 12 will of course come with iOS 14 on board, and we should be hearing much more about this software upgrade at some point during June: in the wake of the pandemic, Apple isn't holding the event as normal, but the same software announcements should be made around the same time. In the meantime, check out this amazing iOS 14 concept video.

Early iOS 14 code has revealed that the iPhone 12 may well arrive packing new fitness features and a brand new augmented reality app. There's also been chatter from the rumour mill that iOS 14 will let you add widgets to the Home screen for the first time – something that would roll out to all iPhones, not just the 2020 models.

Based on a recently published patent from Apple, the iPhone 12 might come with an illuminated rear logo (perhaps as a notification light). Technology in patents doesn't always end up being used in actual products, but it's apparently something Apple is considering bringing back to the MacBook, and it could find its way to the iPhone and the iPad as well.

Some reports suggest that Apple might bring Touch ID back with an in-screen fingerprint reader, and we wouldn't be surprised if that's the case – it gives users more biometric security options besides Face ID, and the technology now seems to be mature enough for Apple to be happy with its speed.

As rumoured, the budget iPhone SE has brought with it wireless charging, but we're not sure we can take too many other hints about the iPhone 12 from Apple's latest handset – it's very much an updated iPhone 8 and it will of course remain on sale after the iPhone 12 appears.

The new iPad Pro models that Apple just unveiled might be a better indicator of what to expect in September – the LiDAR cameras and the flat display edges are features to look out for when the iPhone 12 finally does see the light of day.