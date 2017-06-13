Best women's watches 2018: the top ladies' timepieces from Mickey Mouse to TAG Heuer
Watches for women who love tech and time-keeping
There might not be quite the same gargantuan choice that there is the men's watch arena, but there are still numerous smart ladies' watches to choose from.
While you'd expect a watch made for women to sport a slightly more delicate strap and face, that doesn't mean it has to be pink or covered in flowers fashioned from Swarovski crystals. We've gone for watches that are feminine without being overtly girly. Watches built for business and fun.
From affordable retro timepieces to luxurious designer watches, these are the best watches for tech-minded women to buy.
British watch brand Olivia Burton brings out new styles every two months, meaning that it's always got plenty of on-trend offerings. The Big Dial is one of its statement watches.
Measuring 38mm, the face isn't actually that big, but it looks it next to the delicate soft leather strap, although a metal option is also on the table.
Speaking of options, the modern design comes in a host of colour combinations, and while most of them sport neutral hues, we like this striking teal option, teamed with a silver gold-plated case.
£82 (£98 with metal strap) | John Lewis
British fashion brand Ted Baker offers only a few watch options for women and this is the pick of the bunch, being a neat timepiece that offers a classic watch design with a feminine touch.
While there's also an option with a black band, the nude leather wrist strap offers a slightly more delicate look for the ladies while the double-sub dial design keeps it from looking too girly.
£165 | Ted Baker
Nixon make some great, affordable watches for the boys, but can also turn its hand to the ladies' market. The neat, square design of case and the tapered leather wristband give this neat watch a tailored feel. The 32mm watch face makes it ideal for ladylike wrists, while the understated face with debossed hour markers lend it a touch of elegance.
There are ten great colour combinations to choose from. We favour this classic, black and silver option with a striking peppermint green face. The minimalist style and reasonable price make this sleek timepiece a great buy.
£140 | Amazon
Can't afford to splash out on an Apple Watch to get the animated Mickey Mouse face? Noproblem. You can go genuinely old-skool with this friendly timepiece featuring Disney'sfamous rodent and his rotating arms.
Crafted by long-time affordable watchmeister Ingersoll, theMickey design comes in rose gold or silver. The watch sports a stainless steel case, amatching 'leather look' strap and standard three-hand movement though, of course, two ofthose hands do belong to a cartoon mouse. An affordable, kitsch design classic that will nevergo out of date.
We love Mondaine's 1940s Swiss railway clock-influenced designs and apparently Apple did too as it had to pay the watchmaker over £15m in 2012 when Mondaine threatened to sue the Cupertino brand over the 'familiar' design of its iPad clock, which closely resembled one of the maker's trademarked designs. True story.
This neat timepiece features a scaled down version for ladylike wrists and includes a domed mineral glass for a magnifying effect. Quite simply one of the most graphically clear watch faces you will ever see.
Price: £139 | Amazon
Like the TAG Heuer in this list, the Tissot Dressport is like a men's watch that's been feminised, for a look that's cool, tomboyish and slightly subversive. This is actually one of the less 'mannish' variants on it, in fact.
With a stainless steel, 35mm face it's big for a ladies' watch, with full chronograph functions and waterproofing to 30m. A quartz movement keeps the price down.
£330 | Tissot
The famous Swiss watchmaker has been making quality timepieces in eye-catching designs since the 1980s. The affordable price tag and ever-changing carousel of colours means that there's something for everyone, and it's always easy to pick up a Swatch watch to match your outfit, mood, and bank balance.
So for today, let's go with this matte black model, which sports electric blue accents, along with an elongated strap that wraps around the wrist twice for a striking look. Tiny crystals embedded in the dial give a subtle sparkle without edging too far towards garish bling. The price is an absolute giveaway.
Price: £32 | Swatch
This stunning model is from legendary purveyor of chonometers for blokey blokes, Tag Heuer. It sports a polished steel design with a folding butterfly clasp and white ceramic details that give it a feminine edge without making it too girly.
With a Swiss-made quartz movement under the chassis, the timepiece not only looks good but is also tough enough to withstand wear and tear: waterproof to 200m, with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal face.
The hands are coated with luminescent material to enhance visibility in the dark, underwater, or in space, where nobody can hear you scream. We could imagine Ripley wearing this, actually.
Featuring a rose gold finish with a patent black leather, this striking timepiece comes from designer and punk icon Vivienne Westwood and hints at maverick glamour, without going over the top. Though if you want over the top, Westwood's website certainly has options along those lines.
Sure, there are crystals here, but they're carefully incorporated into the watch dial, while Westwood's famous orb logo appears on the face and also as a subtle charm that dangles from the watch's frame. It's these little details that give the timepiece's classic design more of a quirky look. There's even an iridescent cut glass crystal set into the crown.
Price: £235 | Vivienne Westwood