Best women’s quartz watch 2020: slimline watches for day to evening wear

Quartz watches once nearly brought down the entire Swiss watch industry. Nowadays, they're just a convenient way to make watches slim, stylish and affordable – which is certainly not to say that they're all a load of cheap tut.

Quartz watches are great, and we have some of the very best examples of quartz-kind here.

What is a quartz watch?

The hands on a watch are moved by gears, which, in a quartz watch, are powered by electricity from a battery. But, without something there to regulate the flow of electricity, the gears would receive an endless current, which would mean they’d move continuously, rather than once per second.

This is where the quartz crystal comes in. Quartz is piezoelectric. As you no doubt know, that means that if you pass an electric current through quartz, it’ll consistently vibrate the same number of times per second – 32768 to be precise.

A tiny circuit in the watch counts the 32768 vibrations, then releases another electric current that moves the hands on your watch forward.

Anyway, science aside, whether you’re planning on purchasing a snazzy watch for accessorising on a date night, or something more robust and businesslike for everyday wear, our list has just the thing.

Gold or silver; sparkly or matte leather; classic watch maker or designer, we’ve covered a selection of tastes and budgets, so you can find the best women’s quartz watch for you…

The best women's quartz watches, in order

1. Chanel Premiere Black Dial Bracelet Watch With Diamond Dial Best luxury quartz watch – ideal for evening wear Specifications Material: Stainless steel Strap colour: Silver Face colour: Black Water Resistant: Yes Reasons to buy + Subtle statement piece + Very durable Reasons to avoid - Designer pricing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This beautiful Chanel watch subtly sends a serious style message. It’s a statement piece, with the intertwining steel of the strap reminiscent of a chain link bracelet.

The strap is softened by the 56 cut diamonds which decorate the perimeter of the clock face. The detail in the face is subtle too, with just hands and no clock numbers giving it a minimalist appearance.

If you’re looking to invest this much money in a watch, you may want to keep it as date night wear only, but made from stainless steel and waterproof to 30m, it’ll certainly make a stand as day wear.

2. Michael Kors Ladies' Parker Chronograph Watch Best ultra-girly quartz watch, with rose gold colouring and detailing aplenty Specifications Material: Stainless steel Strap colour: Rose gold and pink Face colour: Rose gold and pink Water Resistant: Yes Reasons to buy + Durable + Lots of sparkly detail Reasons to avoid - Perhaps too feminine for some Today's Best Deals AU $275 View at Amazon

Made from stainless steel, this rose gold-hued watch is feminine, durable and suited to wearing day to day, while the stones around the bezel and the inside of the watch face also make it dressy enough for evening wear too.

There are three miniature faces inside the watch face, including a 30 minute counter and 24 hour sub dial. Reviewers rave about the quality and appearance of the watch; it's a great buy.

3. Frédérique Constant Women's Classics Delight Diamond Bracelet Strap Watch Best classically designed quartz watch with contemporary styling Specifications Material: Stainless steel Strap colour: Silver Face colour: Silver Water Resistant: Yes Reasons to buy + Very durable + Subtly feminine Reasons to avoid - Spendy Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re looking for sophistication and durability, this very attractive, premium piece is just the ticket. From Swiss watch maker Frédérique Constant, it's the perfect addition to your Swiss watch collection.

Made from stainless steel, it’s durable and traditional enough for everyday wear, while the diamond detail extends its wearability to evening dress too. The elegant design is made subtly more feminine by the addition of a faint heart pattern on the watch face, although ironically the pricing is certainly not for the faint hearted.

4. Abbott Lyon Unisex Kensington 40 Mesh Bracelet Strap Watch Best larger-faced quartz watch for women Specifications Material: Stainless steel Strap colour: Gold Face colour: Rose gold Water Resistant: Yes Reasons to buy + Large, clear watch face + Changeable strap Reasons to avoid - Not one for those with petite wrists, clearly Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re looking for a women’s watch large enough that you don’t have to squint when trying to read the time, the 40mm watch face on this Abbott Lyon piece should be big enough for you.

Each of the indices is set clearly apart and there’s room for a date window, too. The strap is easily removable and can be replaced with a strap of another colour from the collection, so you can achieve the desired look for any given outfit or mood.

5. Rosefield Women's The West Village Leather Strap Watch A stylish watch; the perfect accompaniment to office attire Specifications Best for: Working women Material: Brass and leather Strap colour: Blue Face colour: White Water Resistant: Yes Reasons to buy + Professional yet feminine + Features fashionable detail Reasons to avoid - Perhaps not for evening wear Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Just because you go to work each day doesn’t mean your sense of style should slack. Rosefield designs marry function and fashion, and this watch blends classic colours – a navy blue strap and brass watch face – and modern detailing – a rope design – for a piece perfect for matching with smart office attire.

6. Ted Baker Women's Olivia Leather Strap Watch A slightly girlier quartz watch for office and day wear Specifications Material: Stainless steel and leather Strap colour: Pink Face colour: Black and gold Water Resistant: Yes Reasons to buy + Feminine and professional + Large watch face Reasons to avoid - Perhaps not dressy enough for going out Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The contrasting combination of the pink strap and black watch face make this a great choice for those looking for a standout piece.

Feminine without being overly girly, it could be a good alternative to the Rosefield watch above, if you are looking for one that you can pair with your smart office attire.

With the watch face made from stainless steel and a strong leather strap, it’s made to resist the wear and tear of the day to day, but still remains elegant thanks to the slim hands and hour markers.

7. Larsson & Jennings Women's Norse Leather Strap Watch A simple, yet high quality day to evening watch Specifications Material: Gold plated stainless steel, leather Strap colour: Black Face colour: White and gold Water Resistant: Yes Reasons to buy + Traditional design + Classic and functional Reasons to avoid - Not everyone likes square faces Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Taking inspiration from Sweden and London (hence Larsson & Jennings), the brand blends classic British style with the precision of Swedish design, creating a watch that is universal enough to dress down or dress up.

The stainless steel face has been coated with 18-carat gold, and there’s also a plain steel one if you prefer silver accessories. The small face makes it perfect for women with slender wrists, while the classic design should make it appealing to all ages, so long as you aren't obsessed with the idea of watches always being round.