10 biggest differences between Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 explained

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

Microsoft has released some incredibly popular, groundbreaking software over the years. Windows 95 changed the way we thought about the desktop. Windows XP still has 250 million users despite being nearly 15 years old.

And then there are the less successful releases. Windows 8, released in 2012, has only persuaded 3.5% of the population to upgrade. The vast majority of computer users preferred to stick with Windows 7, thank you very much.

The good news is, Windows 10 takes the best of Windows 8 (and Windows 8.1) while binning everything we hated about it. It's the operating system that Windows 8.1 should have been.

Like this? Check out: T3 Opinion: Windows 10 corrects Microsoft's stupid mistakes of the past