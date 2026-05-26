Peloton's newest connected exercise bike with AI coach drops to its all-time low price on Amazon

Fancy getting fit for this summer and having fun while doing it? Well, let me direct your attention to Peloton's latest exercise bike, which has a huge, swivelling display and Peloton IQ, an AI cardio and strength training coach that lives on your bike and helps you get fit faster than just pedalling all day.

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I saw this feature in action, and it really is quite something different. Using the built-in camera, the system tracks your form, the weights you use and even how quickly you blitz through your routine, then adjusts your workouts according to your goals.

Save £500.01 Peloton Cross Training Bike: was £1,599 now £1,098.99 at Amazon More than just a spin bike, Peloton’s Cross Training Bike combines immersive cycling workouts with strength, yoga and mobility sessions thanks to its swivelling 21.5-inch HD touchscreen. Quiet magnetic resistance, personalised coaching features and a compact design make it a versatile home fitness hub.

The Peloton Cross Training Bike is designed to blur the lines between indoor cycling and full-body fitness, combining Peloton’s extensive class ecosystem with hardware built for both cardio and strength training.

It has a 21.5-inch Full HD touchscreen that swivels, allowing users to move seamlessly from cycling sessions to strength, yoga, Pilates or stretching workouts without leaving the bike. The display supports Peloton’s immersive live and on-demand classes, while Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity enables pairing with heart rate monitors, headphones, and other accessories.

The bike features a compact footprint of approximately 137 x 59 x 154cm and weighs around 59kg, making it suitable for most home gyms and spare rooms.

Adjustable handlebars, seat height and screen tilt help accommodate a wide range of rider sizes, while Delta-compatible aluminium pedals cater to cyclists who prefer clip-in shoes. Resistance is controlled via a manual resistance knob, delivering a smooth, quiet ride through Peloton’s magnetic resistance system.

As mentioned above, the bike benefits from Peloton IQ integration, which helps personalise workouts and training recommendations based on user activity. The swivel screen encourages off-bike training, reflecting Peloton’s push towards more rounded fitness programmes rather than cycling alone. Additional features include front-facing speakers, a USB-C charging port and integrated transport wheels for easier movement around the home.