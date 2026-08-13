These rugged Japanese GORE-TEX hiking boots just became one of the best bargains in Montbell's Closeout sale after a 50% price cut

Montbell has added some even bigger reductions to its ongoing Closeout sale, and one of the best new deals I've spotted is on the Mountain Cruiser 400 hiking boots.

Shop Montbell's up to 50% off Closeout sale

Previously £200, the men's boots have now dropped to £100, giving you a full 50% saving on a pair of proper mid-cut hiking boots designed for everything from weekend walks to more demanding mountain outings.

Save 50% Montbell Mountain Cruiser 400: was £200 now £100 at montbell.co.uk The Mountain Cruiser 400 hiking boots have been reduced from £200 to £100 in the brand's Closeout sale. They combine a GORE-TEX mesh and suede upper with a supportive mid-cut design and Montbell's chunky Trail Gripper outsole.

The Mountain Cruiser 400's upper combines GORE-TEX mesh with suede leather, aiming to deliver the waterproof protection you'd expect from a hiking boot while maintaining reasonable breathability.

That suede also adds extra reinforcement around a boot that's clearly intended to take a little abuse rather than simply look outdoorsy.

Underneath is Montbell's own Trail Gripper outsole, with the substantial, widely spaced lugs you'd want when walking across loose, muddy or uneven terrain. Montbell says it's designed to deliver dependable traction across both wet and dry surfaces.

You also get a mid-ankle construction for added support without moving into the bulkier territory of a traditional high-cut trekking boot.

Visually, they're refreshingly old-school, too. The Graphite colourway mixes dark blue and grey panels with bright yellow-green laces, giving the Mountain Cruiser 400 that wonderfully functional Japanese outdoor aesthetic Montbell does so well.

At £100, these suddenly look like excellent value for anyone who wants GORE-TEX protection and a more substantial hiking boot without spending £150-£200.