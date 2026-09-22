This new UK smart ring is a fraction of the price of rivals from Oura and Ultrahuman – and there are no subscription fees
British watch brand Sekonda has created its first smart ring, which is available now
Quick Summary
Sekonda has launched its first smart ring at a very affordable price point.
Available from the likes of Amazon and Argos, the Sekonda Smart Ring is available now for just £79.99.
Smart rings are on the rise in popularity, but one thing that might have prevented some from taking the plunge has been their price. There are several models on the market today, from some big name brands, but they often start in the £100s. And some require a monthly subscription, too.
Not so the Sekonda Smart Ring. Made by the British watch manufacturer, the entry-level ring isn't only affordable, you get all of the features without having to pay additional fees.
Available in six sizes, the Sekonda Smart Ring has numerous sensors on board for health tracking, including sleep, heart rate and blood oxygen. It's also available in gold.
It comes with five to seven days battery life and its own charging case, so can be worn day and night with only occasional need to remove it. That allows for sleep, as well as heart rate (and HRV), blood oxygen, stress, and skin temperature tracking. It also supports women's cycle tracking.
The Smart Ring is compatible with both iOS and Android, connected via Bluetooth, and can sync with both Apple Health and Google's Health Connect.
Made from stainless steel, it has water resistance down to 50-metres, so can be worn swimming or in the shower, as well as during a heavy rain shower.
There are six sizes available – from size 7 to 12 – and two colour options – silver and gold. A silicone protector can also be found in the box, along with the charging case and a USB cable.
Perhaps the most incredible aspect of Sekonda's first ring is the price. It's just £79.99 in the UK – a fraction of the price of smart rings from the likes of Oura, Ultrahuman and Samsung. You'd be hard pressed to find a second-hand alternative at that price.
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Of course, we've not yet tested it ourselves here at T3, and by all accounts this is an entry-level device. But, those unsure how much they need a smart ring in their lives might be tempted to give it a try at that cost.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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