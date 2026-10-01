Garmin’s Apple Watch rival Venu X1 with a "super-thin" case and an "amazing display" just hit its lowest Amazon price in a year

I really liked the Garmin Venu X1 when I reviewed it, but its hefty price tag was one fairly sizeable problem. That problem just became a lot easier to overlook thanks to this Amazon deal that reduced the price of this otherwise excellent smartwatch to just £484.99.

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That’s 19% below Amazon’s listed £599.99 RRP, but the saving looks even better compared with the £679.99 price the Venu X1 launched at. Against that figure, you're saving £195, just shy of 29%. More importantly, it takes one of Garmin’s most unusual watches comfortably below the £500 barrier.

The Garmin Venu X1 occupies an interesting position in Garmin’s line-up, pairing an enormous 2-inch AMOLED display with an exceptionally slim 7.9mm case. The screen is huge by Garmin standards, yet the watch doesn’t feel remotely as bulky as the brand’s traditional adventure models.

You’re not giving up all the useful Garmin hardware to achieve that slimmer design, either. The Venu X1 has a sapphire crystal lens, an integrated LED flashlight, a speaker and microphone, onboard maps and a broad selection of Garmin’s health, fitness and training features.

Battery life is rated at up to eight days in smartwatch mode, so it also comfortably outlasts most conventional smartwatches despite the giant AMOLED panel.

At £484.99, it’s still a premium smartwatch, but this feels much closer to where the Venu X1 makes sense, particularly if you want Garmin’s ecosystem without wearing a massive sports watch every day.

The black Garmin Venu X1 is currently £484.99 at Amazon UK, down from the retailer’s listed £599.99 RRP. Amazon marks the price as its lowest in the past 365 days. The other colour options shown on the listing are currently more expensive.