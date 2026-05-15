Garmin's 5-star beginner running watch with 11-day battery life suddenly crashes to its lowest price yet

All eyes are on Garmin again, thanks to the launch of the Forerunner 70 and 170. If you're a savvy person, though, you know full well that a watch launch also means that the predecessor will get incredible discounts to help retailers clear stock.

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Seemingly, this is exactly what's happening with the Forerunner 165, which can be bought at Amazon for a whopping £100 less than usual in Whitestone colourway. For £150, this beginner-friendly Garmin is an absolute steal – I wouldn't miss out if you're thinking of upgrading from an old smartwatch.

Save £100 Garmin Forerunner 165 (Whitestone): was £250 now £150 at Amazon The Forerunner 165 combines a bright AMOLED display, accurate GPS tracking and up to 11 days of battery life in a lightweight running watch. You also get adaptive training plans, recovery insights and advanced wellness tracking usually reserved for pricier models.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is designed as an accessible entry point into Garmin’s running ecosystem, but it packs in far more features than you’d normally expect from a beginner-focused watch.

It features a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display paired with Garmin’s traditional five-button layout, making it easier to navigate during workouts or everyday use. The watch weighs just 39g and has a compact 43mm case, so it feels light and unobtrusive on the wrist.

Battery life is one of the standout features, offering up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and up to 19 hours in GPS mode. The Forerunner 165 supports GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite systems for accurate pace and distance tracking, while built-in sensors include wrist-based heart rate, Pulse Ox, an altimeter, a compass, and an accelerometer.

Garmin Coach and adaptive race plans provide personalised workouts, while features such as Training Effect, recovery insights, HRV status, running power and cadence help runners better understand performance and fatigue.

It also includes sleep tracking, stress monitoring, Body Battery energy tracking, Garmin Pay and smartphone notifications. Unlike the Music model, the standard version does not support onboard music storage or Wi-Fi connectivity.