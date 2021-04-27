Trekology UL80 sleeping pad review: outstanding value for money

The Trekology UL80 sleeping pad is a lightweight camping mat than packs up small but inflates into a generously sized, padded bed when required. If you've been on the hunt for the best camping mat for a while, you'll know they don't come especially cheap, but with this Trekology model you get a lot of bang for relatively few bucks. If size and weight isn't an issue and comfort is your priority, head to our guide to the best camping beds instead, but if not, read on for our full Trekology UKL80 sleeping pad review.

Trekology UL80 sleeping pad review: design and comfort

This is a lightweight mat at just 750g (26.5oz), and packs down to a compact 7.3 x 4.7'' (18.5 x 12cm), making it a very practical choice for backpackers. Given the small packed size, the Trekology is impressively large when inflated.

(Image credit: Future)

A thickness of 4" (10cm) means you're well off the cold ground and cushioned against any lumps and bumps. It's also gently curved at the edges to discourage you from rolling off in your sleep. We found it hugely comfortable to sleep on, even for side sleepers. At 75" (190cm), it's also slightly longer than your typical mat – taller sleepers might welcome those extra few inches of support.

(Image credit: Future)

The Trekology UL80 sleeping pad is made from 40D nylon with water-resistant coatings. The 1.6 R value means it's not the most insulated mat around. Trekology says it's suitable for 3-season use, although typically we'd look for 2 or above for three seasons. In summer it'll do the job admirably, though.

(Image credit: Future)

There's a one-way valve that means you can inflate this mat by mouth (although this does take a little while), as well as larger opening that enables you to use a pump sacks or standard electric pumps with 22mm nozzle. Trekology suggests not inflating to max for the most comfortable sleep. Pull open the one-way value and this mat will deflate in a jiffy, ready to be folded up and popped into the supplied carry bag, into which it fits easily.

Trekology UL80 sleeping pad review: verdict

The Trekology UL80 sleeping pad is a brilliant buy. While for colder weather trips, you'll need to invest in something with more insulation, for summer adventuring it'll provide plenty of warmth. The thick, gently curved surface is super comfy to lie on, the packed size is small and lightweight, and the slightly longer length will please taller campers.