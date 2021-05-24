The TomTom Go Discover is the brand's quickest and most powerful navigation device yet, so, if you're tired of squinting at your tiny phone screen and Google Maps for navigation (and, let's face it, if you're reading this review then you probably are) TomTom is offering an alternative.

Enter the Go Discover's dazzling 7-inch high-definition touchscreen along with clear, easy to read maps.

But should you buy it? Read on to find out…

TomTom Go Discover review: Design

The TomTom Go Discover comes in three sizes, 5-inch, 6-inch, and the large 7-inch model (which is the version we've been reviewing). The largest model feels right at home on the wide expanse of an SUV windscreen and means that maps are easy to read.

With a resolution of 1280x800 pixels, details look nice and crisp too. Of course, that's not quite as sharp as most phone screens available at the moment, but it's plenty sufficient for a sat nav.



The interface functional and easy to navigate, with large, easy to tap buttons, and vibrant colours. It's also easy to control thanks to the responsive touchscreen and a new processor, which make this the fastest sat navs we've ever used.

TomTom has years of experience sticking things to car windscreens, so, as you can imagine, the mount for the Go Discover is very well designed. The suction cup is strong and the actual device easily snaps in and out of the mount using magnets.

Thanks to the large bezels and chunky design, it's not quite as sleek looking as Garmin's premium models.

TomTom Go Discover review: Features and Navigation

Generally speaking, the Go Discover is pretty basic on the features front despite being TomTom's flagship device. It's a pure navigation device without any novelties that are found on rival devices from Garmin.

You're limited to off-street parking info, which allows you to see which car parks are free or are filling up before you arrive, and live fuel price info, which will help you find the best prices and the best stations around.

You also get speed camera alerts and TomTom traffic, which are pretty self-explanatory.

The TomTom GO Discover comes with a one-year trial of these Live Services, after which time you'll have to pay for a subscription. It costs £4.50 per month, or £23.99 per year, which is quite a lot considering Google Maps is free.

As this is purely a navigation device, the TomTom Go Discover has precise, up to date maps free of charge. TomTom has worked on shrinking the size of the updates, so they're quicker to install.

This is also helped by the built in 5GHz WiFi band, which TomTom claims makes map updates three times faster.

TomTom Go Discover review: Verdict

The TomTom Go Discover is a straightforward navigation device without fancy features. It is ultimately about utility, not showbiz moves and fancy tricks, and there's no doubt TomTom delivers excellent usability here.

That starts with clear and legible maps and possibly the best lane guidance in the business. Perhaps best of all, it's very quick and easy to use.

This device is a little on the expensive side, especially if you consider the cost of a Live subscription after your one-year trial. But, if it's pure navigation without the frills you're after, you can't go wrong with this TomTom.

