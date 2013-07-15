Sony KDL-47W805A review

Sony KDL-47W805A deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

The Sony KDL-47W805A sees the brand seemingly back on top form when it comes to TVs, offering a sporty performance and a stylish design

With a loop stand and bezel that glints emerald green, the Sony KDL-47W805A is nothing if not distinctive, but it's more than just the fancy finish which differentiates this 47-in LED TV from the rest. It's also available as the £899 42-inch Sony KDL-42W805A and the £1699 55-inch Sony KDL-55W805A. Has it got what it takes to make it into our list of the best TVs around?

Sony KDL-47W805A: Features

This W8 offering combines a rich mix of online functionality and smartphone cleverness. There's Miracast screen mirroring, which wirelessly apes whatever's on your smartphone, along with a secondary NFC enabled One Touch remote, optimised to work with the Sony Xperia Z smartphone and Sony Xperia Tablet Z tablet.

The screen can also be used with Sony's TV SideView EPG browsing app. While there's not a full complement of Catch-up services available, the brand's Entertainment Network does offer access to Sony's comprehensive movie streaming and music subscription services, and naturally there's Lovefilm, Netflix et al on tap. 3D is of the Passive persuasion, and the set ships with four pairs of 3D glasses.

Sony KDL-47W805A: Design

While the build quality isn't as imperious as that found on the somewhat posher W9 range, this W8 still throws a stylish pose. The tinted beveled edges are particularly eye-catching, and the circular stand is surprisingly restrained, given how avant garde some of the competition has become.

Sony KDL-47W805A: Specs

The set generously offers four HDMIs, plus SCART, component AV, a digital audio optical output, Ethernet and a trio of USBs. Wi-Fi is built-in. There's a choice of Freeview HD or generic DVB-S2 satellite tuners.

Sony KDL-47W805A: Performance

Picture performance is top notch. Images look sharper than an army of tin soldiers, with motion resolution a particular strength. Sony's X-Reality PRO picture engine delivers crisp, clear images that make the set a winner with both movies and sport.

Colour vibrancy is high, although not as pronounced as that on the Triluminos-equipped W9 models. Black level performance is good. Night scenes are convincing, yet detail emerges from the shadows.



The audio performance of the set's downward facing drivers is surprisingly good, thanks to craftily angled drivers and a clever reflective wing at the base of the set.

Sony KDL-47W805A: Verdict

Whatever way you look at it, this 47-inch W8 Series LED TV is rather impressive. A distinctive design helps its stand out from rival cookie-cutter flatscreens, and it's well-equipped from a Smart connected point of view. Building NFC into one of the remotes is a cute idea, but generally Miracast works well regardless.

Picture quality is best in class, particularly when it comes to motion handling, making this screen ideal for both movies and sports. Its onboard sound system is good too. Overall, the KDL-47W805A is a great looking Smart TV with lots to admire and surprisingly few foibles.



Sony KDL-47W805A release date: Out now



Sony KDL-47W805A price: £1399