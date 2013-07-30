Samsung UE46F8000ST review

Samsung UE46F8000ST deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

With updated gesture and voice control technology in the new F8000 Series, is the 46-inch Samsung UE46F8000ST LED TV worth shouting about?

The F8000 currently represents the pinnacle of Samsung's Smart 3D TV range. The 46-inch Samsung UE46F8000ST featured here is joined by the 40-inch UE40F8000ST, 55-inch UE55F8000ST, 65-inch UE65F8000ST and 75-inch UE75F8000ST. Does it have what it takes to make it into our list of the best TVs to buy?

Samsung UE46F8000ST: Features

The F8000 range packs every feature in Samsung's TV arsenal. Voice and gesture control are back this year, only this time usability has been improved. The TV's integrated camera is sharper and you can communicate commands in conversational English. The results are still too unpredictable for everyday use, but progress has clearly been made.



Samsung has also re-engineered its Smart Portal, utilising a more graphical approach, while the new S-Recommendation engine suggests shows based on your monitored viewing preferences. Internet TV support includes a full complement of catch-up from the BBC, ITV, C5 and 4, while beneath the hood, there's a quad-core processor for faster browsing and interactivity.



Android smartphone integration is excellent with Dual View and Smart Mirroring, aka Miracast. The latter can be used for anything from video or photos to a website you want to share - it's an incredibly intuitive feature to use. Multimedia file streaming compatibility is similarly good, with most popular codecs playable from NAS and USB.

Samsung UE46F8000ST: Design

The set's design is fashionably minimalist; however beware the distinctive crescent stand. Virtually as wide as the TV itself, it won't fit all AV furniture. An HD camera pops out of the super narrow bezel as and when required.

Samsung UE46F8000ST: Specs

Connectivity is generous and includes four HDMIs, component and Scart, plus Ethernet LAN and three USBs. Wi-Fi is built-in. The screen boasts twin Freeview HD and Freesat tuners. This duality extends to the remotes as well, with an IR doofer and funky touch pad controller with integrated microphone supplied.

Samsung UE46F8000ST: Performance

Picture quality is terrific - once you've invested time calibrating the motion artefacts out. HD images are clinically sharp and very contrasty. We particularly like the new Cinema Black feature which turns off the top and bottom edge-lighting when watching 21:9 'Scope ratio movies, giving crisper black bars.

For the most cinematic performance, we preferred to leave Motion Plus off. Colour vibrancy is high.



The set's audio performance is very good, given the physical constraints of the screen itself - there's both appreciable volume on tap and decent stereo imaging.

Samsung UE46F8000ST: Verdict

All things considered, it's difficult not to be impressed by this flatscreen flagship. Cosmetics are first rate and the feature spec is unrelentingly ambitious. While Samsung's much-touted voice control remains frustrating to use - the set still fails to understand a good deal of what you tell it - the remaining feature set is bold and engaging.

The set also offers buyers an upgrade path courtesy of the brand's unique slot-in Evolution Kit upgrade, which allows you to upgrade the processor and UI at some point in the future. Overall, we rate the UE46F8000ST a kick-ass Smart TV.

Samsung UE46F8000ST release date: Out now

Samsung UE46F8000ST price: £1,900