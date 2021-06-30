Osprey Tempest Pro 28 / Talon Pro 30 backpack review: perfect packs for big days out

Like to fit big adventures into short trips? You'll need a backpack that's just the right size for the essentials while being versatile enough for off-piste action, and Osprey’s new Tempest Pro 28 for women and Talon Pro 30 for men hit all the right notes.

They're day sacks designed with ambitious hikers in mind; rugged and comfortable with plenty of storage, and with features that you'll appreciate if your days out include fells and mountains. We reckon they're a pair of the best hiking backpacks for adventurous day trips; let's take a closer look and find out why.

Osprey Tempest/Talon Pro review: Design and features

Osprey’s hiking rucksacks are gender-specific – we reviewed the women’s Tempest Pro 28 litre pack here, the men’s counterpart of which is the Talon Pro 30 litre. The difference between the men’s and women’s models lies in the shape of the bag’s back and strap systems, which are designed to fit male or female bodies snugly.

Features abound for serious mountain-goers in the design of the Tempest and Talon, from loops for carrying ice axes and trekking poles to compatibility with a hydration pack if you want to carry your water with you. At 1kg, this backpack isn’t very lightweight, so fast packers may want to pick something more minimalist.

(Image credit: Sian Lewis)

The Tempest loads from the top, which makes grabbing kit quick and easy. Inside, there’s plenty of space for a day’s worth of kit. On the outside, a mesh front panel pocket is ideal for quickly stashing a jacket, two roomy bottle pockets hold water in place and the hip belt has zippered pockets that are perfect for carrying your phone or an action camera in an easy-to-reach spot.

There isn’t an included rain cover if the heavens decide to open, but the Tempest/Talon’s ripstop material and zips are both water-resistant enough to keep your kit dry in anything but heavy rain.

Osprey Tempest/Talon Pro review: performance and comfort

Not too big, not too small – Osprey’s Tempest Pro has hit the perfect size for a daysack at 28 litres of capacity, which translated on test to plenty of space for outdoor kit and spare warm layers, or even for two days of clothing if you’re packing light. (The men's Talon Pro is slightly larger at 30L.)

What stands out when using this pack is that it has clearly been designed by hikers, for hikers – all the little details a walker would appreciate are nicely considered. Our tester liked the shoulder strap pocket for stashing your phone, the handy hip belt pockets, the space to carry two water bottles securely, the well-placed zips… well, all of it!

(Image credit: Sian Lewis)

Osprey’s straps and back panels always stand out on test, and the Tempest Pro / Talon pro doesn’t disappoint on these either. Comfortable padded shoulder straps and a wide hip belt make carrying heavier loads easy, and the rucksack’s adjustable back panel stands out for its breathability, with a mesh construction that wicks away sweat. We also like the smart grey hue of the tough ripstop outer material, which looks good even after a few encounters with rain and mud. If we were splitting hairs, we’d ask for a laptop pocket in the Tempest / Talon, just to make this pack more of an all-rounder and suitable for travelling and commuting.

Osprey Tempest/Talon Pro rucksack review: verdict

If you’re hunting for the perfectly sized day pack that can tackle tough trails, Osprey’s Tempest Pro 30 or Talon Pro 28 litre rucksack could be your new favourite hiking companion. This design is one of those take-anywhere day rucksacks that you’ll appreciate for rainy cycles or casual walks but that is ready and able if you do decide to hike a big day in the mountains, thanks to plenty of useful design features, lots of room for kit and a very comfortable back and strap system.