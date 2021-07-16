Majority Bowfell Compact Soundbar review: boost your TV’s sound on a budget

If you came to this Majority Bowfell Compact Soundbar review expecting to hear about wall-shaking surround sound from a compact speaker, you’ll be disappointed - this will hardly compare to the best soundbars you can buy. But, if you’re looking to boost your tech’s sound on the cheap, you’re in the right place.

Most suited to computer monitors and smaller television sets, like the best 32-inch TVs , the Majority Bowfell Compact Soundbar is small and thin so will fit on most desks or cabinets. There are plenty of ways to connect to it including Bluetooth, but the best part about it is just how easy it is to set up and use. It's unlikely to replace your dedicated home speaker but it will be an improvement on most TVs' built-in audio tech. Read on to find out more.

Majority Bowfell Compact Soundbar review: price and features

Available to buy now from Amazon, the Majority Bowfell Compact Soundbar only costs $39.95 in the US and £34.95 in the UK. In Australia, prices start from around AU$200. The widgets on this page will show you other available retailers and the most up-to-date pricing.

This slim, compact, affordable speaker comes with a large remote control and can be connected to your TV or other devices using Bluetooth, Optical, RCA or 3.5mm aux. There’s also a USB port to play audio files from a USB device.

Majority Bowfell Compact Soundbar review: design and usability

(Image credit: Future)

Small and slim, the Majority Bowfell Compact Soundbar measures just 38.8 x 5.4 x 7.2cm and weighs about 1.5kg. Its size makes it well suited to a computer or bedroom TV.

The design itself is simple, with a shiny black plastic coating and metal grille covering the front. It's very to clean, you'll just need to wipe the dust away. On the right-hand side, there’s a power button and volume controls as well as a 3.5mm audio input. On the opposite end in the back of the speaker, you’ll find the USB port, optical socket and power input. To keep it secure on your TV cabinet or desk, there are two rubberised feet on the bottom.

(Image credit: Future)

In the box, the soundbar comes with a remote, the power adaptor, a 3.5mm audio cable, a 3.5mm audio to RCA audio cable and the user guide.

The remote control has 12 buttons, and they’re all pretty self-explanatory. You can adjust the volume, pause or play the music or choose one of three sound modes including Flat for default settings, Rock or Jazz. The Mode button allows you to switch between inputs. You can use this button to switch to the Bluetooth mode as well, once selected, you just press the pair button to discover the soundbar using your computer, phone or tablet.

You’ll be able to see which mode you are currently on by the LED indicator light. It’ll go orange in Optical mode, light blue in USB mode, green in the auxiliary mode, discovering devices using Bluetooth will make it flash blue and once connected it’ll go to a solid blue. The different colours are a lot to remember but if you’re just using one or two different inputs then it’ll come easily enough.

Using the soundbar and the remote is all very simple because there aren’t loads of extra features to get your head around.

Majority Bowfell Compact Soundbar review: sound quality

(Image credit: Future)

With the Majority Bowfell Compact Soundbar being so cheap, it won’t give you wall-shaking surround sound for a large living room, but for a small bedroom TV or computer, it’ll give you that extra boost that you need.

This soundbar definitely improves your audio experience because the sound is fired directly at you, as opposed to towards the wall or up/down like most TV and monitors' own speakers do. It also has a built-in subwoofer which is sure to help increase the depth and width of the soundstage.

Watching TV and movies, the soundbar noticeably boosts voices. In comparison to my bedroom TV speaker, vocals came across clearer and louder. It was much easier to understand every word. When I moved the soundbar to a larger room, this was less effective, it didn’t quite reach every corner which is why it really is better suited to a smaller space. I actually found the soundbar worked at its best with a computer for gaming or watching short clips on YouTube.

It's worth noting that the subwoofer’s low end has a tendency to be a little muffled at times but again, this is a very cheap soundbar so you can’t expect the sound to be top quality.

Majority Bowfell Compact Soundbar review: verdict

(Image credit: Majority)

If you want to boost your TV or computer’s sound without spending hundreds on a high-quality soundbar, then the Majority Bowfell Compact Soundbar is cheap and very easy to use. There’s no HDMI input but it does have Bluetooth, Optical, RCA and 3.5mm audio.

The sound won’t knock you off your feet but it will certainly improve on most built-in speakers. I would recommend it be used in a small room to get the best from it, you won’t want to use this with a large living room TV.

Majority Bowfell Compact Soundbar review: also consider

Not many soundbars come this cheap. If you’re looking to keep the price super low, it could be worth considering a Bluetooth or home speaker with 3.5mm audio input instead.

For an all-singing, all-dancing mid-range soundbar take a look at this Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos soundbar review . It is a lot more expensive but you will actually get a massive improvement on your living room TV’s sound, it'll be fit for a theatre.

