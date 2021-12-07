Kemtai review: workout better with the help of this online exercise platform

Kemtai is a unique workout platform that simply runs on a web browser. It gives you real-time feedback on your form so that you can do a wide range of exercises properly, within the context of a full workout routine. If you’re getting sloppy with your reps or don’t know how to perform a movement, the platform will give you visual and audible advice to help you stay on track.

In some ways, Kemtai is like having a coach with you at all times. Using computer vision and machine learning, Kemtai can track and score your movements. But while the platform shines from a technical standpoint, the workouts aren’t necessarily the most exciting. The platform lacks personality and doesn’t pull you in the way that some other online workout classes do.

Kemtai offers several free workout routines, including custom workouts through a feature called Kemtai Now . With Kemtai Now, artificial intelligence (AI) helps you quickly generate a workout routine to meet your own specifications, like how much you want to work your upper body vs. lower body.

To unlock more classes, you can sign up for a $19/month (£14/AU$27) subscription, which I tested. You can also subscribe to premium channels from certain instructors, such as a $49.95/month (£38/AU$71) subscription for Miami-based personal trainer Elmer Hickman.

Following a beta test, Kemtai launched in full to the public in May 2020.

(Image credit: Kemtai)

Kemtai review: features

With Kemtai, you can choose from a wide range of workouts to meet your fitness goals — strength, mobility, cardio, etc. — with varying lengths and intensity. You also have a lot of options in terms of the trainer you want to follow and the type of class, such as Pilates or high-intensity interval training (HIIT). With so many options, it can be slightly overwhelming at first, but with lots of ways to filter workouts and options like Kemtai Now, you can quickly figure out what you’re looking for.

When starting a workout, on one side of the screen you’ll see yourself with what looks sort of like a skeleton superimposed on your body. This allows you to more clearly visualize how different parts of your body are moving than if you just looked at a picture of yourself as a whole. On the other side of the screen, you’ll see an instructor performing the movements so you can follow along. This is particularly helpful if you haven’t done that particular exercise before and need to see what to do.

During your workouts, the platform will automatically track each rep, so you don’t have to keep count yourself. (That means no cheating either!) You’ll also receive a score for each rep you perform on a scale from 0-100. The better your form, the higher the score.

If you’re making a very noticeable error, like not raising an arm high enough, the platform will audibly tell you to correct that. But if you’re already doing well and just want to bump your scores up a bit, you might have to figure that out yourself.

After your workouts, you can review metrics and visuals of how you performed so that you can find areas for improvement next time. The platform also makes it easy to track your progress, such as seeing how many workouts you’ve completed so far.

The platform is still quite new, so the library of workouts continues to expand. As Mike Telem, co-founder of Kemtai explains, the company is also “working on APIs to help fitness brands that want to work with us incorporate Kemtai into their offering.”

(Image credit: Jake Safane)

Kemtai review: Set-up and use

Getting set up with Kemtai is super easy. You can even try a couple of sample workouts just by visiting Kemtai’s website. If you want more, you just need an email address that you’ll use to create an account, and within a few minutes you can start working out using the free workouts, or you could sign up for a subscription.

Because the platform is very focused on giving you feedback on your movements, it can feel a little difficult to get into a good workout flow. The somewhat generic background music and computer voice giving you directions can make the platform seem a bit sterile. While you can watch the recordings of the instructors who perform the movements on one side of the screen, they don’t lead the workouts in terms of talking you through what’s happening or getting you pumped up like some instructors teaching classes on other platforms.

(Image credit: Jake Safane)

Kemtai review: Comfort and fit

A big advantage of Kemtai is that you can access it through most devices that have a camera and web browser, such as a laptop or even a tablet. You can also access the platform through the web browser on a smartphone, though the experience is better on a larger device. In other words, you don’t need to buy separate equipment, unless you want weights or resistance bands to follow along with certain classes.

The only downside is that you need to be in a large enough space where the camera device you’re using can see your whole body. That can vary based on the device, angle and your height, but you likely need a few feet more than you’d need to perform the workouts if you weren’t on camera.

That’s partly why using the platform on a smartphone isn’t necessarily the best option. Even if you use a stand to hold the phone and step far enough away to get your whole body in the frame, you then might be too far to comfortably follow what’s happening on the screen.

(Image credit: Kemtai)

Kemtai review: verdict

Kemtai is a great option for those who want to learn how to perform movements better. Even if you’re experienced, it can still be helpful to check your form and track your progress. The technology is very unique and seems futuristic.

That said, there’s room for improvement, such as making the workouts themselves more engaging. As the library grows and the company forms more partnerships, that could be an area that improves. But if you’re strictly looking for exciting workout classes, there are better options for now.

Kemtai review: also consider

If you’re looking for a workout platform that provides feedback like Kemtai, your options could include interactive, smart fitness equipment like Tonal, Vaha and NordicTrack Vault . Yet these types of systems carry expensive upfront costs – often well over $1,000 – whereas Kemtai can be used directly from your existing computer.

However, you still might want to turn to these other types of equipment if you want something a bit more comprehensive and engaging. Or, if you don’t need direct feedback, there are many other options for on-demand workouts, ranging from Peloton to obé.