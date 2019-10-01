Win a Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bar and Bass system

Bowers & Wilkins’ new Formation Suite of wireless multi-room speakers are the most advanced on the planet, using the company's own independent mesh network to sync audio between each other with no chance of interference from other traffic on your regular Wi-Fi network. And on top of that, they sound absolutely fantastic, and include support for 96/24-bit audio resolution.

Now we’re giving you a chance to win the home-entertainment focused Formation Bar and Formation Bass, a soundbar and subwoofer setup that will absolutely blow you away, both in looks and audio quality.

The Formation Bar packs in nine driver units, all optimised to give you a wide, open sound that completely envelopes you. They use acoustic technology developed for B&W’s iconic loudspeakers, with six 40W amplifiers providing the power. A dedicated centre channel is tuned for crisp, clear dialogue at all times.

The Bar talks wirelessly to the Bass using Formation’s patented wireless system, pushing low-end audio there for some serious extra grunt. The sync speed between them is just 0.000001 seconds – essentially perfect.

The Bass has two drivers in opposition to each other, for minimal distortion. It gives you 250W of rumble, powered by a Class D amp, with a Dynamic EQ system giving you the right balance at all times.

The Formation Bar costs £999, and the Formation Bass costs £899. You can find out more at bowerswilkins.com. To be in with a chance of winning the Formation Bar and Formation Bass, answer the questions in the link below!

The competition is open to UK residents only, and ends at 11.59pm on October 31st 2019. See all terms and conditions here.