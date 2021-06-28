Xbox Series X restock tracker: keep on top of where you can buy a new Xbox today

Buying an Xbox Series X is finally getting easier as Microsoft rolls out more stock to retailers. Hopefully T3's Xbox Series X restock guide has helped some of you bag one already, as we've been religiously following updates on which retailers have stock of Microsoft's console, and who's planning to get more in.

Right now, we're seeing an influx of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock hit retailers, making the scarcity of last year slowly fade from our collective memories. In recent weeks, we've seen stock go live at GameStop and Walmart in the US, while in the UK, both Box and GAME have had Microsoft's newest consoles hit the shelves.

Amazon just had a bunch of restocks this week too, but if you're not feeling flush with cash right now, Walmart is participating in the Xbox All Access program. Just to remind you, Xbox All Access lets you pick up an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S with no upfront cost, and 24-months access to Game Pass Ultimate from $25 / £21 / AU$33 per month.



It's worth following as many stock trackers as possible if you're after an Xbox Series X, is the long and short of it. Retailers' online social channels are also a great place to watch, with Twitter proving to be extremely useful on that front. Or you can bookmark this stock tracker for updates to save you the effort.

To jump straight to the retailers to check for Xbox Series X stock in your region simply click the nearby menu option, or scroll down for every store.

Where to buy Xbox Series X [USA]

Amazon US

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S supplied have run dry at Amazon US for now. The UK site (scroll down for the link) has been seeing more consoles become available this week, so we advise gamers to watch the site daily. Amazon also has a great range of Xbox Series X games and accessories, too.View Deal

Walmart

Walmart had an Xbox Series X restock last week, which sold out as fast as you'd expect. The retailer has started shutting down scalper-controlled AI reseller bots, too, so we have high hopes for its next wave of consoles. It's also participating in the Xbox All Access program so if you want to grab a new console with no upfront cost, Walmart's one to watch.View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy is one of the most talked-of retailers in terms of early 2021 Xbox Series X stock drops. It releases stock in waves and sells out fast, so prep an account to get through checkout as quickly as possible ahead of the next one.View Deal

GameStop

GameStop has been a great place to check for new consoles, although its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S restocks are limited in quantity. To maximise your chances of getting one, we advise making an account so that you can fly through checkout as fast as possible. The Xbox Series X was available just after Prime Day, including Xbox All-Access console bundles so it's retailer to keep an eye on.View Deal

Microsoft Store

While the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are Microsoft's babies, visiting the store right now and trying to buy one will direct you to retail partner websites where you can pick up the consoles. You can actually buy the consoles on the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so try that too! In the meantime, bookmark the website, and keep checking in.View Deal

Target

Target joined a couple of other US retailers that saw the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S back in stock this week. The ever-popular Xbox All-Access bundle popped up here too, and is great value for money in terms of having a massive library of games available straight off the bat. View Deal

Where to buy Xbox Series X [UK]

Amazon UK

Amazon's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock drops have come without warning and this week has been no different. The online retailer has had standalone consoles and bundles available to order this week, with a note saying that it's getting stock at the end of the month to fulfil those orders. So you can go ahead and place an order now and wait a week or so for shipping. View Deal

BOX

BOX uses a novel approach in the interest of fairness, with a ballot format used to decide which gamers get a console. Customers register their interest for the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and the 'winners' are selected and given the opportunity to buy one. The retailer has confirmed it's still running ballots and you can register whenever you like to be in with a chance of getting picked for the next one. View Deal

Currys

Currys has been pretty good when it comes to restocks for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S . The retailer offers standalone console, as well as bundles, and finance options to set you up with a next gen Xbox for as little as £10 per month. Be sure you get into the queue early to and pray for a smooth checkout process. As of now, the well is dry.View Deal

Very

Very is a great place to visit for the new consoles, but it tends to sell out pretty fast so don't expect to see stock available for long. Hopefully we'll see more retailers get Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock in soon, following hot on the heels of Amazon, but we'll keep you posted. View Deal

Argos

Argos hasn't been the best place to get the Xbox Series X as restocks have been so sporadic. It has some more consoles in last week, but you'll have to check your location on the website to see what's on offer. Worth a try, but don't get your hopes up.View Deal

GAME

GAME has had multiple Xbox Series X and Series S restocks in 2021 so far, and dropped a whopping 10,000 PS5s earlier this year. The retailer is great at communicating when its console restocks are going to go live, so we advise gamers to start following its social media channels.View Deal

JD Williams

JD Williams has had an Xbox Series X bundle in previously with a price tag of £619.99. It was expensive, given that the standalone console retails for £449. Bought individually, you could pick all of the items for around £600, so it wasn't value for money, but it did mean you had a console. At the moment, you can pick up an Xbox Series S bundle for £299.99 featuring twin battery packs and a Turtle Beach 70X Headset. View Deal

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is the source of the Xbox, so hopefully it'll be getting in on the restock action for both of its consoles soon. The Xbox Series S has popped up in the UK store with some frequency, while last year, the US arm let players order consoles through the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so you can try accessing it on your console to see how you get on. View Deal

John Lewis

Not a retailer many would think of for game console orders, but John Lewis' fantastic customer service and two-year guarantee actually make it a great place to lock-in an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. The Xbox Series S is currently in stock, but the Xbox Series X is all sold out right now. View Deal

The Game Collection

The Game Collection released an Xbox Series S Fortnite bundle earlier this year for £399.95! It included the console, Fortnite The Last Laugh bundle, Rob 'Golden Boots' Rivera Cable Guy device holder, and Turtle Beach Atlas Three Amplified Gaming Headset. It doesn't have either of Microsoft's consoles in stock right now, but we'll be watching the site for more gems. View Deal

Littlewoods

Surprisingly, Littlewoods has jumped in on the Xbox Series X restock action too. Following in the footsteps of Very, it released an Xbox Series S bundle including an extra controller for £319.99 but has since sold out. The website is out of stock of both consoles but says it has stock coming soon. View Deal

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys has been a retailer to tap for Xbox Series X restocks, so keep checking on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S store pages. Smyths is one of those places not many people think about when shopping for gaming hardware, so could be a great way to bag a system. At the moment, it has Xbox Series S consoles in stock, so head over there if you don't want to miss out. View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo has offered standalone consoles as well as bundles. At he moment, the Xbox Series X is all sold out but the Xbox Series S is in stock if the less powerful console is of interest. View Deal

Where to buy Xbox Series X [AUS]

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is currently directing customers to its retail partners to find their next-gen consoles as it's out of stock of both the Series X and Series S. In the US, you can purchase the consoles on the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so give that a try as well. View Deal

EB Games

EB's Xbox Series X and S console stock hasn't been huge. There's no Xbox Series X stock available right now, but you can order the Xbox Series S if that takes your fancy. View Deal

JB Hi-Fi

JB suspended its Xbox Series X pre-orders, but promised more when it has confirmation of more stock. It's worth checking the website for the Xbox Series X in the interim. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S is available to order as an alternative option. View Deal