TomTom blames 'leap year bug' for sat nav issues

TomTom has suggested a 'leap year bug' is to blame for on-going sat nav issues that have seen users presented with a blank grey screen

Satellite navigation specialist TomTom has responded to a number of reports around malfunctioning products stating a “leap year bug” is to blame for the issues suffered by users.



Affecting a number of as yet unspecified models, the infamous Sat Nav maker has suggested that a series of code which features in the GPS utilising products was continuing to cause “a limited number of models” to be unable to acquire a location.



With the issues first brought to light on March 31st, Netherlands based TomTomas blamed a “leap year bug” for the problems that sees users presented with nothing more than a grey screen a message stating that the device is lacking a GPS connection.



Revealing that it is working on a long-term fix to amend the on-going issues, the Garmin rival has informed users that resetting their devices by holding down the on/off switch for 20 second will, in rudimentary fashion, provide a temporary solution.



Speaking with the BBC, TomTom has announced that it will "update customers on which models are affected as soon as we know more".



Via: BBC

