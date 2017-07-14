T3 Quick Hit: Navigate like a pro and shoot things from long range with the Foretrex 701 Ballistic Edition from Garmin

Garmin is the undisputed King of Navigation (okay, TomTom might dispute that). Now, it's launched two brand new, wrist-mounted navigators, packed to the gills with tech to keep you orientated and connected when hiking in the great outdoors.

The Foretrex 701 Ballistic Edition looks like something out of Aliens and will ensure you know where to go, and how to shoot at things accurately.

Read more: Garmin Dash Cam Mini review

The Foretrex 701 Ballistic Edition and its more pacifist sibling the Foretrex 601 are manly navigators boasting high-resolution 2-inch displays. They support GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO satellite navigation – all the navigation systems beginning with 'G' basically – so will locate you just about anywhere in the world.

Should you be looking to join the SAS at any point, you'll be happy to learn that both Foretrexes offer a screen mode that's compatible with night vision goggles, as well as Jumpmaster, which is specifically for parachutists.

The 701 Ballistic Edition, as its name suggests, has a raft of features specifically for those who like to shoot things from a great distance. Simply enter parameters such as wind, temperature, humidity, range, and firing direction and it 'provides the information needed to fire projectiles.'

Even better, the Applied Ballistics Engine can even calculate variables such as horizontal and vertical coriolis effect, spin drift and aerodynamic jump.

As well as being a must for the sniper or hunter in your life, the units are also useful for cyclists, runners and fitness enthusiasts.

They're Bluetooth and ANT+ compatible, supporting external sensors such as the temperature sensors, heart rate monitors and power, cadence and speed sensors. You can also use the devices to remotely activate any of Garmin’s VIRB cameras.

Both Foretrexes can also receive notifications, including emails, texts and alerts, plus automatic uploads to Garmin Connect and LiveTrack. Compatible with Garmin’s exclusive QuickFit 26 bands as well as Nylon straps, it’s easy to customise for your adventures.

You can get up to 48 hours of use in standard Navigation mode and up to a month in Watch mode – although obviously, that involves not doing any navigation. Unusually, the devices run on a pair of AA batteries, so running out of juice in the wild is not necessarily the end of the world.

In an effort to strike a balance, the 'UltraTrac' mode lasts for up to a week by using a lower-powered GPS, although users of previous Foretrex products haven't exactly been delighted by this.

The Garmin Foretrex 601 and Foretrex 701 Ballistic Edition will be available later this month with a suggested retail price of £219.99 and £529.99 respectively.