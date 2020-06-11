T3 Awards 2020: Sony RX100 VII is officially the ultimate compact camera

While smartphone cameras have come a long way in recent years, they're still no replacement for a traditional, dedicated camera. So, if you're about to go on holiday, or a memorable event is coming up, we think a compact camera is essential.
Compact cameras offer the best of both worlds – they're capable of taking truly amazing images, whilst still being able to fit in the pocket of your skinny jeans or a bum bag.
So, without further ado, we're crowning the Sony RX100 VII as the Best Compact Camera in the T3 Awards 2020.
- These are the best compact cameras
Every time Sony updates the RX100 series, it becomes even more unbelievable what can fit into such a small body.
If you want the ultimate in pocket-sized image quality, then the Sony RX100 VII has you covered. It packs a large one-inch sensor and a wonderful lens which offers a 35mm equivalent of 24-200mm zoom. Combined, they are able to capture some amazing images.
There’s also a long list of other incredibly useful features, such as an inbuilt retractable viewfinder and a tilting touch-sensitive screen. Seriously, you'll be amazed at what Sony has managed to fit into such a dinky body.
The biggest new addition here over the Sony RX100 VI (last year's Best Compact Camera award winner) is a microphone socket, which finally makes the RX100 series appealing to vloggers.
Full shortlist: Fujifilm X100 V, Canon G5X Mark II, Panasonic TZ200, Leica Q2, Sony DSC-RX100 VII
- Check out more of this year's award winners on our main T3 Awards 2020 page