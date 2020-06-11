T3 Awards 2020: Sony RX100 VII is officially the ultimate compact camera

While smartphone cameras have come a long way in recent years, they're still no replacement for a traditional, dedicated camera. So, if you're about to go on holiday, or a memorable event is coming up, we think a compact camera is essential.

Compact cameras offer the best of both worlds – they're capable of taking truly amazing images, whilst still being able to fit in the pocket of your skinny jeans or a bum bag.

So, without further ado, we're crowning the Sony RX100 VII as the Best Compact Camera in the T3 Awards 2020.

These are the best compact cameras

Every time Sony updates the RX100 series, it becomes even more unbelievable what can fit into such a small body.

If you want the ultimate in pocket-sized image quality, then the Sony RX100 VII has you covered. It packs a large one-inch sensor and a wonderful lens which offers a 35mm equivalent of 24-200mm zoom. Combined, they are able to capture some amazing images.

There’s also a long list of other incredibly useful features, such as an inbuilt retractable viewfinder and a tilting touch-sensitive screen. Seriously, you'll be amazed at what Sony has managed to fit into such a dinky body.

The biggest new addition here over the Sony RX100 VI (last year's Best Compact Camera award winner) is a microphone socket, which finally makes the RX100 series appealing to vloggers.

Today's best Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII deals Reduced Price Sony RX100 VII Premium... Amazon Prime $1,298 $1,198 View Sony RX100 VII Compact Camera Abt Electronics $1,198 View Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 VII... Adorama $1,198 View Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 VII... BHPhoto $1,198 View Show More Deals

Full shortlist: Fujifilm X100 V, Canon G5X Mark II, Panasonic TZ200, Leica Q2, Sony DSC-RX100 VII