T3 Awards 2019: TomTom Go Premium navigates its way to car accessory supremacy

While new cars are packed to the roof-lining with technology, there's still a high percentage of older vehicles out there that benefit from aftermarket accessories. It's a huge market, with a number of innovative players, but what product has been crowned the definitive Best Car Accessory in the T3 Awards 2019 ?

This category was incredibly varied, with everything from a digital assistant to a wireless phone charger, which made picking a winner incredibly difficult.

There was one clear winner, however, and this year, the T3 Award for Best Car Accessory goes to the TomTom Go Premium.

What makes the TomTom GO Premium stand out? For a start, it is the most feature-packed, best connected, and smartest navigation device on the market, packing a number of features which help it compete with your smartphone for windscreen real estate.

The state-of-the-art sat nav is designed to assists you throughout your journey from before you get in the car, through to the last few steps to your destination.

As well as TomTom’s powerful navigation and traffic information, the Go Premium comes with IFTTT (If This Then That) integration, so you can connect to home devices, interact with personal digital assistants, sync appointments, and get notifications. For example, when you arrive home, the gate or garage door will automatically open, and when leaving the house, the lights will switch off.

Built-in Wi-Fi will ensure that the software and maps are always up-to-date, while you can use the TomTom MyDrive companion app to pre-plan your route, sending a destination to the device.

During the drive, the TomTom GO Premium can share location and arrival time with contacts, and once the destination has been reached, the sat nav hands over to the TomTom MyDrive app to direct you on foot to the true final destination.

Overall, it's an incredibly impressive device, and includes a number of useful features which have earned it the Best Car Accessory T3 Award.

Full shortlist: Cygnett Race Wireless Car Charger, Chris Digital Assistant, Shark Handheld Vacuum, TomTom Go Premium, Cybex SensorSafe

