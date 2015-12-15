Speed test: Is the iPhone 6S faster than Android’s best?

All of the top smartphones are powerful little machines now – but you want the very fastest you can get, so here's what happens when you pit each of the flagship phones against each other in a straight race.

Our sister site techradar has taken the very best phones you can buy right now and pitted them all against each other to see which is the fastest.

Techradar took the iPhone 6S, Samsung Galaxy S6, LG G4, Microsoft Lumia 950 and Sony Xperia Z5 and made each race to see which could start up the quickest.

First to the finish

From there the test ran through ten different apps including Instagram, Asphalt 8, Netflix, eBay, Spotify and more. Then each phone ran through all the same apps again to see which phone was the best at caching and running the apps in the background.

We don't want to spoil the fun of the video, but we can tell you the iPhone 6S is the fastest booting phone in the test - it only took 13 seconds.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 came in just behind it at 16 seconds while the LG G4 took quite a bit longer at 28 seconds. Fourth place went to the Microsoft Lumia 950 that took 35 seconds and the Sony Xperia Z5 was a disappointing last scoring 42 seconds.