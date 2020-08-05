Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch LIVE: Watch Samsung Unpacked here

Samsung is finally revealing its five-strong lineup of new devices at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, and given that it's already shared the details of the new Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the new colourways for the Galaxy Z Flip 4G, we're expecting to see the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Beans, Galaxy Watch 3, and the Galaxy Tab S7.

The livestream kicks off on Wednesday, August 5, and we'll have all of the lowdown on each of the devices, and we'll update this article to keep you up to speed on the reveals as they happen. If you want to watch along with us, then scroll down to find out how you can tune in to Samsung Unpacked 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – when is it?

Samsung has scheduled its Samsung Unpacked event for Wednesday , August 5, at 7AM PT/ 10AM ET/ 3PM BST/ 4PM CEST. There are a number of ways to watch the show, that's being livestreamed only, due to the pandemic – as we saw with Apple and WWDC 2020 back in June – so carry on down the page to check out your options.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – how to watch the live stream?

Samsung has set up a number of its own official avenues for fans to watch Unpacked, including its Samsung Global Newsroom, and Samsung website.

If you'd prefer to watch via Facebook, you can visit the page for Samsung Newsroom or Samsung Global. The company will almost certainly stream Unpacked over on its YouTube channel, so keep an eye out over there, too.

If there's an embeddable video (there usually is), then we'll embed it into this article so you can watch the Note 20 launch RIGHT HERE.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – what will we see?

(Image credit: WinFuture/ Evan Blass)

While we can take an educated guess at the five devices set to be revealed at Unpacked, Samsung has done most of the legwork itself by either teasing or leaking the products we expect to see showcased.

Just last month, Samsung President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, T.M. Roh, confirmed that five new devices would be unveiled at the event, saying that two of those would be for "your ears, and on your wrist." That's the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Beans accounted for.

At the beginning of July, Samsung's Russian website accidentally uploaded an official image of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which was quickly taken down, but had already been seen and saved by the denizens of the internet before it went into damage control mode.

That leaves just two more devices; as we've already had an official update on the Galaxy Z Flip, the next smartphone we're expecting an update on is the follow-up to the Galaxy Fold. Samsung has taken pains to clarify its branding around its foldable devices, moving the Galaxy Fold over to the newly added Z-category on its website. it would make sense for the company to do this just before launching a new addition to the foldable family, which leaves only one candidate - the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Rounding out the lineup will most likely be the Galaxy Tab S7 - the successor to last year's Galaxy Tab S6 - although 2019's iteration didn't get a spot at the August Unpacked event, so we'll have to wait and see if the Samsung lavishes its new tablet with more attention this year.

Samsung's Unpacked event should be a corker, and we can't wait to see what kind of innovation it's bringing to the still fresh foldable category, as well as its ever popular Note range.

We'll embed the stream here for the event, and keep you updated in this article, so be sure to bookmark T3 for all of your Unpacked needs.