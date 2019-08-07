Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a new weapon to smoke Note 9 speed and battery life

The Samsung Note 10 is set to be officially unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event in New York later today and just hours before the event, Samsung has announced its new chipset, the Exynos 9825. Coincidence? We think not.

The Exynos 9825 is Samsung's first chipset built using the 7nm EUV process. It follows on from the earlier 8nm Exynos 9820. By using the newer 7nm silicon, Samsung has been able to build a smaller, faster, more power-efficient processor, which the company says is "both lightning fast and power efficient".

Samsung also promises this new chipset will improve the smartphone's graphics performance, as well as bringing new AI camera features for better shots.

In Samsung's words: "The Exynos 9825 brings cutting-edge gaming and graphics performance in a power-efficient package so you never have to worry about battery life. Equipped with an advanced neural processing unit, it’s also delivering powerful AI experiences including personalised voice assistants and intelligent camera features, so you always get the perfect shot."

Additionally, Samsung says the chipset brings a suite of performance enhancing features such as adapting a phone's performance according to the usage patterns of its user, and faster app pre-loading. Oh, and it supports up to 8K Ultra HD video encoding and decoding and is 5G ready.

Read more about the new chipset on Samsung's site