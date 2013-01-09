Samsung HW-F750 wireless soundbar

Samsung have unveiled HW-F750 wireless vacuum tube soundbar, which connects to your TV using Bluetooth

Samsung electronics have unveiled the latest addition to their home entertainment range; the HW-F750 wireless soundbar, which connects to your TV using Bluetooth and also features a built-in vacuum tube to maximise sound quality.

The soundbar is the world's first to connect to users' TV sets using Bluetooth technology, earning it a 2013 CES award for innovation. It features a gyroscope sensor which gauges height, rotation and slope in order to optimize sound quality for its environment which Samsung hopes will “eliminate restrictions on where consumers can place the HW-750 in their homes,” and means it can be used horizontally or vertically.

It also features Samsung's new AirtrackON function, which automatically turns on the soundbar when the TV is powered up and allows the soundbar to be controlled from your TV's remote.

Sunny Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said: “With the advances in picture displays, consumers also need to be able to complement their viewing experience with high quality home theatre products.”

Officially unveiled at CES, Samsung are promising a 2013 release date, however no details of an exact date or price are available as of yet.