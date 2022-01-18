Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus colors leak

With just days until the Samsung Galaxy S22 launches in February, there have been so many leaks that the only thing we don't know now is what it smells like. The latest leak about what's sure to be one of 2022's best phones reveals the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus colors, leading to some cute new renders, and appears to confirm previous leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus specifications as well.

The leaks and renders come courtesy of MySmartPrice.com, which reports four colour options: black, green, white and pink gold. They indicate a flat screen with the now-familiar hole-punch cut-out, a triple camera setup on the back and an LED flash that sits outside the camera module.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus specs: same camera, brighter screen, faster processor

As with previous Galaxy phones, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will have a Snapdragondin the US and an Exynos in other markets; we've just seen the full specification of the Exynos 2200 destined for the S22 and it's a seriously powerful system with very impressive graphics potential. There's a 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, a 50MP main camera with 10MP front camera and a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The OS will be OneUI 4.0, with is based on Android 12.

I really like the look of the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones, and that Exynos processor looks like it's going to be a powerhouse: there's no doubt that we're looking at one of the best Android phones for 2022. I can't wait for the T3 team to get their hands on one to put it through its paces and see what the benchmarks have to say.